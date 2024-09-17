Home policy

The two Union leaders Merz and Söder agree on the position of the Union’s candidate for chancellor. What makes Merz the better candidate?

Berlin – It seems to have been decided: Markus Söder is leaving the field and making way for the Union’s candidate for chancellor, Friedrich Merz. This was reported by the news agency AFP citing Union circles. In advance, the CDU leader and the CSU chairman invited people to a joint press conference. At around 12 noon on Tuesday (September 17), Merz and Söder will answer questions from journalists.

The two Union politicians now want to present Merz as their joint candidate for chancellor for the upcoming federal elections in 2025. Söder is also leading the polls within the Union. But why did Söder hand over the candidacy for chancellor to Merz?

Merz becomes the Union’s candidate for chancellor – These are the reasons why the CDU leader should be chosen

According to the ZDFAccording to the Politbarometer, 29 percent of respondents in Germany believe that Söder will have the best chances in the 2025 federal election. 23 percent said Merz had the same chances of success. Within the Union, 57 percent voted for Söder – the opposition leader Merz received 49 percent.

The fact that Merz is now to become the Union parties’ candidate for chancellor could be due to various reasons, such as ntv reported. On the one hand, he had celebrated massive successes as CDU chairman. The Union has become the strongest force in the polls. In the 2021 federal elections, it was just behind the SPD with 24.1 percent. This could also be due to the fact that Merz is a strong political figure in times of crisis, said ntvThe CDU leader is not backing down from his demands on the traffic light coalition in the opposition. For example, he recently cancelled a migration summit with the federal government, even though the latter offered the CDU/CSU massive concessions.

Merz has the largest CDU associations behind him – Söder not a candidate for chancellor because of his separation from the Greens?

Furthermore, Söder may have gambled with his rigid anti-Green stance. He even said in the summer interview with ARD“Black-Green is not going to work for me. Everyone can rely on that,” said the CSU leader. If necessary, he would also like to prevent such a coalition if he does not become a candidate for chancellor. “Because it cannot work without us,” he said, pointing out that a coalition would also need the approval of the CSU.

Merz and his CDU have recently moved closer to the Greens again. Within the Greens, they are fundamentally prepared for a coalition with the Union. Co-faction leader Katharina Dröge recently criticized the state of the traffic light coalition with the SPD and FDP. Therefore, the party will “examine very carefully which coalition we enter into after the next federal election,” Dröge said. ZDF today quoted – cooperation with the Union is also possible. Merz continues to insist on significant differences in the parties, but sees potential in the party. “The questions you are asking are not wrong. The answers are also partly correct. But the path to this goal cannot be taken in a free society,” he said in Berlin.

Why is Merz the Union’s candidate for chancellor?

Merz has lifted the Union from a low point in the polls to become the strongest force in the Bundestag.

The CDU leader stands for non-negotiable positions on crisis issues.

Merz has the support of important CDU state leaders.

Merz remains much more open than Söder on the coalition question.

Söder has probably gambled with his anti-Green attitude.

Merz reacted more or less predictably to the move. “The Greens’ pandering to the Union is simply embarrassing,” wrote the CSU leader on X. Merz, on the other hand, seems to want to keep as many options open as possible. Presumably also with a view to federal states such as North Rhine-Westphalia, where the CDU works successfully with the Greens in coalitions. The state premier there, Hendrik Wüstcampaigned for Merz after he dropped out of the race for chancellor candidate – and continues to campaign for a black-green coalition. According to him, one must rely on an “alliance of the center”, quotes him ZDF today.

Klingbeil “not surprised” – Merz will probably be the Union’s candidate for chancellor in the 2025 federal election

The reactions to Merz’s nomination were not long in coming. SPD leader Lars Klinbeil was not surprised by the news. “I was not surprised that Friedrich Merz was the candidate for chancellor. He has been working on his image and his friendship with Markus Söder for months. The election campaign will definitely be exciting and the SPD is happy to accept Merz as an opponent,” he said at a short-notice press conference in Düsseldorf. “In the end, the decisive factor will be how much and how credibly the candidates will support the future of Germany as an industrial location. NRW plays an important role in this; 45,000 people are employed in the state in the steel industry alone.”

Other federal states also expressed their joy at Merz’s likely candidacy for chancellor. “Friedrich Merz can do it, Friedrich Merz will do it! We are delighted that our federal chairman will also be our candidate for chancellor in the 2025 federal election,” wrote the CDU regional association. Hesse on X. Bundestag member Christoph Ploß also shared in the joy. “I am very happy that @_FriedrichMerz will be the joint #Chancellor candidate of @CDU and @CSU. I am firmly convinced: As Chancellor, he will pull Germany out of the traffic light low and move our country forward again,” he also wrote on X. (nhi)