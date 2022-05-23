The fairy tale for America has ended, the team led by Fernando Ortiz was fully surpassed, at least on the scoreboard, by the Tuzos del Pachuca and thus the eagles have fallen by the wayside in search of the final.
Now, what follows in Coapa is to define whether or not Fernando Ortiz will be the team’s coach for the following season and from that, specify the future of the players within the squad, where more than one seems to have the credentials to leave this summer.
America’s goal could undergo a radical change, the first to leave would be the substitute goalkeeper Óscar Jiménez, who simply cannot compete within the nest and with a six-month contract, his departure seems imminent. And to the surprise of more than one, Guillermo Ochoa could also leave the Coapa team, Francisco has been with the team for 3 years and has not won anything since then, also in the crucial stages, the goalkeeper is not usually definitive, something that should not be valuing that it is in the top3 of the best paid in Mexico. 6 months of contract is ahead of the national team and there are no contacts to renew, therefore, do not rule out a transfer this summer.
In the lower zone and especially if Fernando Ortiz continues to lead the team, two footballers have their bags packed within the team, Miguel Layún and Jordan Silva, both are erased by ‘Tano’, not even as substitutes they usually add minutes, in the In the case of the second, in America they are already looking for his replacement, Israel Reyes. Both conclude their contract in the summer and leave as free agents.
An overcrowded area within the nest. Ortiz has two key pieces, Fidalgo and Richard Sánchez, from there, behind them is Pedro Aquino and the last considered is Jonathan dos Santos, who did not manage to start with either Solari or Ortiz, which leads to the conclusion that his level is very poor and could well be sacrificed within the team, since his salary is not accessible. Similarly, America will have to make decisions with the young Naveda, who had made significant progress and with the new coaching staff has gone unnoticed.
América wants a quality striker, because what they have cannot exceed 3 goals per semester, naturally, if the eagles go for a ‘9’, Federico Viñas or Henry, one of the two will have to be sacrificed, for now, at least with Ortiz, the charrúa is ahead of the Mexican, who could be the one separated.
