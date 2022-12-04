The Iraqi News Agency quoted Minister Hussein as saying that “the world is facing great challenges due to crises and different interests,” noting that “cultural dialogue is a condition for enhancing understanding.”

He pointed out that “most of Iraq’s civilizations were exposed to various threats, and terrorism had a hand in destroying the monuments of civilization, but these terrorist acts cannot obliterate history.”

Regarding the Iraqi government’s efforts in the field of antiquities recovery, Hussein said: “The government has made efforts to stop sabotage operations against antiquities, and more than 18,000 smuggled artifacts have been returned.”

The Iraqi official concluded his speech by saying, “Iraq was exposed, at different times, to systematic theft to smuggle its cultural heritage,” expressing “hope to strengthen bilateral cooperation and coordination to return all stolen antiquities.”

The Iraqi Antiquities Law imposes strict penalties on antiquities traffickers and smugglers. However, it is not possible to completely eradicate the phenomenon of theft and smuggling of antiquities, especially with widespread poverty, unemployment, and difficult security and living conditions in the country.

Iraq is one of the richest countries in the world with antiquities, to the extent that some archaeological and cultural treasures, due to their abundance, sometimes float on the roofs of historical sites, due to environmental and climatic factors such as rain and torrential rains.

Iraq was once the cradle of some of the oldest cities in the world, and there are thousands of archaeological sites across the country where the Sumerians, Babylonians and Assyrians once lived.