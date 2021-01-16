The ways of working are changing rapidly. In the context of the pandemic, the home office multiplied and production processes were modified, even in face-to-face activities. In addition, health and economic uncertainty reigns.

Therefore, to face the new work environments, it is not enough to have quickly assumed the technical challenges that these changes brought. It is not just about incorporating tools, learning how to use them, training for new work processes. It also becomes essential to develop the skills called “soft”.

The well-known communication, teamwork and flexibility capacities suddenly became critical. They were joined resilience, empathy, openness to learning and the ability to manage processes and self-organization. Together, they make up the set of “skills” that companies demand today your current employees and looking into future employees.

The relevance of soft skills in the job market is undeniable. 60% of the 3,000 leaders of companies in Latin America who participated in a PageGroup study last year, said that one of the reasons why they do not fill vacancies is that applicants do not have that type of skills to assume The charge.

While techniques are measurable or quantifiable capacities that allow the development of certain tasks according to the area or job position (such as database management, language proficiency, statistical analysis, among many others), soft skills “encompass traits that allow you to people to interact with others and carry out different activities, “says Page’s report. Therefore, despite not being measurable, play a fundamental role in working life.

The report also shows that the soft skills that companies value most in their employees are teamwork (46%), conflict resolution (29%) and assertive communication (25%). Specifically, among the Argentine respondents, the skill considered most relevant for a post-Covid context was that of conflict resolution. According to the report, for companies “it is important to have profiles that have the ability to face and react to problems that may arise.”

The study also asked about the most difficult soft ability to find, and there the most frequent answer was the emotional intelligence. This ability involves knowing and controlling your own emotions, and understanding those of others. “It is a question of not personalizing the conflicts, nor the pressure situations that come from business or production,” explains Martín Gerding, executive manager for Latin America at PageGroup. “In simple terms it would be ‘he who gets angry loses,'” he illustrates.

Soft skills became especially relevant in the post-Covid world of work. Illustration: Hugo Horita.

“In the current context, people changed in their three roles: clients, collaborators and leaders “, says, for his part, Gustavo Calveiro, partner of the Paradigma consulting firm that developed the survey” Emerging global trends “in September and October of last year, among 607 workers and students in Latin America (441 of them, Argentines).

According to the consultant, “the survey shows that people of all ages got on and adapted very well to the new work situation.” However, in the “new reality”, one of the skills challenges is learn to organize. “If I don’t organize myself, there is no one to do it for me, and this is seen with the difficulties that organizing the work-life relationship brought,” says Calveiro.

On the other hand, “the networking skills they are going to put more at stake, because in my value chain there are a lot of agents that are not my company and because I cannot use the shared living space as a condition of the relationship “, specifies the consultant. Thus, it is about Capturing the interest of others in conditions very different from being in shared spaces, which requires very good communication skills.

Communication rightly topped the list of “soft” skills in a Manpower study in late 2019. That list continued with prioritization, adaptability, initiative, integrity, analytical thinking, relationship building, empathy, coaching, and resilience.

From the Covid, “two aspects were exacerbated,” says Gustavo Aguilera, director of Human Capital at Manpower Argentina. On the one hand, the focus on digital and technological skills, on the other “the accelerating demand for soft skills because it is not the same to manage in crisis contexts. “For Aguilera, the ability to learn new things (or learnability). “Today that is investigated in the profiles of the candidates and those who have a tendency to self-development and self-training are preferred,” he describes.

“The Human Resources Experts look for candidates who can accommodate different situations and jobs, that they be flexible and at the same time have the poise to successfully face any challenge that comes their way, and all of this was further exacerbated by remote work and the pandemic “, adds Alejandro Servide, director of Professionals and RPO from Randstad Argentina. “Flexibility is also related to the ability to integrate harmoniously into different work teams and projects, with dealing with remote work, among other changes introduced by the pandemic,” he adds.

Learning and adaptation skills are central to freelancers and employees. Photo: Gentileza Workana.

In addition, “the digital reconversion that organizations had to face also had an impact on employees, who had to show themselves open to learn and incorporate knowledge and new work formats “, assures Servide.

In the same sense, a report by Workana, a connection platform between freelancers and Latin American companies, points out that more and more companies “will need to borrow from the people management area the concept of Lifelong Learning, which means a continuous update in their own area of ​​expertise. ”

On the other hand, freelancers and employees refer to the ability to adaptation. “For freelancers, adaptation aimed at generating strategies that allow them to develop projects; and for employees, adaptation aimed at reorganizing tasks,” the report details.

In the case of the list of skills that the consultancy Mercer considers “crucial in the future”, they include mental agility, openness to learning, resilience, collaboration, inclusion, innovation and change management. But these cognitive and behavioral skills they will not be enough if you do not have a minimum of digital knowledge.

In addition, they assure from that consultancy in a report, the Covid-19 showed that empathy it is a distinctive organizational capacity. This particularly affects the kind of leadership necessary for the current context. “Empathy and emotional intelligence are relevant because leaders who are empathetic and genuine are the ones who create an environment that seems even utopian,” says Juliana Rodríguez, Mercer’s Latin America Talent Leader.

“Today you have to lead a workforce that has other characteristics. You have to make decisions with courage, without all the information at hand and being able to balance personal and business needs. For that you have to create an environment of trust “, he adds.

Other soft skills that Rodríguez highlights as relevant are: adaptability, the ability to “navigate complexity”, resilience and curiosity.

For Martín Pando, Director of Human Resources at Kimberly-Clark for South Latin America, the business transformation, accelerated by the pandemic, produced changes in the environments, routines and modes of socialization, which take place digitally. “This demands a quick adaptability to different contexts on the part of talents and entails a high level of resilience, an important trait to go through moments of uncertainty “, he observes.

Another related feature is, for Pando, “the creativity in order to find new ways to remain close to consumers, providing them with essential solutions tailored to their needs. “

As for leaders, “we fundamentally consider closeness and empathy with teams. Be more human and have flexibility to face possible scenarios They are one of the most important qualities in a leader. It is key to continue focusing on having positive leaders who transmit clear messages, who can manage their teams digitally, making them feel that we are close despite physical distances, “says Pando.

Adecco Argentina, a subsidiary of the global Human Resources consulting company, drew up a list of 9 job skills (technical and soft) last September that “surely are in great demand in a post-coronavirus world.”

Among the soft ones, the list included adaptability and flexibility, creativity and innovation, critical thinking, leadership, emotional intelligence and continuous learning. The report highlighted that “according to the World Economic Forum, in just five years 35% of the skills considered essential today will change. There is only one way to remain relevant in the post-COVID-19 era: engage in a lifetime of learning. “

The consulting firm Olivia, in her study of post-Covid organizational projections among 118 company executives, included the question about the critical skills to develop across the organization. Most of those consulted indicated “Collaboration” (69%) and “Effective communication and agility” (68%).

They were also chosen by the majority “Work by objectives” (60%), “Flexibility” (58%) and “Self-leadership” (54%).