Endocrinologists believe that 50% of identified patients with diabetes account for 50% of undetected patients who do not know about their disease and, accordingly, are not treated. This is extremely dangerous. Diabetes is dangerous not only in itself (from a diabetic coma – a sharp decrease or increase in blood glucose levels – today it is extremely rare to die), but also fraught with the development of dangerous complications that lead to the death of a patient from cardiovascular accidents (heart attack, stroke, heart failure), end-stage renal failure, gangrene of the feet and sepsis.

Thirst is not everything

It is generally accepted that diabetes is easily recognized by thirst, dry mouth, frequent urination, etc.

“However, diabetes at an early stage does not manifest itself in any way. Symptoms of this disease may be absent until a severe insulin deficiency develops. You need to pay attention not only to thirst, but also to causeless weakness, slow healing of wounds and cuts, numbness in the legs, – says endocrinologist, candidate of medical sciences Valery Mikhailovsky – Alertness should be not only among patients, but also among doctors (especially therapists and cardiologists). Studies show that almost every second patient registered with a cardiologist has carbohydrate metabolism disorders. ”

Patients with high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels, with a hereditary predisposition (80-90% of patients with diabetes have direct relatives suffering from this disease), and people over 45 years old, as well as patients with obesity (overweight is considered the main risk factor contributing to the development of insulin resistance).

The gold standard for diagnosing diabetes is considered to be a blood test for glycated hemoglobin, which can be used to diagnose not only already developed diabetes, but also prediabetes (the borderline state that precedes it). According to statistics, 20 million Russians are in the pre-diabetes stage.

Prediabetes is a reversible phenomenon. But in order to stabilize blood glucose levels, a person will have to lead a healthy lifestyle, be physically active and eat right. Otherwise, he may develop type 2 diabetes within seven years.

Deciphering this

A glycated hemoglobin (HbA1C) blood test shows the average blood glucose concentration over the past 8-12 weeks.

HbA1 less than 6% – normal

6.0 – 6.5% – borderline state, which speaks of disorders of carbohydrate metabolism – prediabetes.

Above 6.5% – diabetes