Scholz meets Biden in Washington, Zelenskyj changes the commander-in-chief and the Super Bowl is also interesting for fans of Taylor Swift this year. The FAZ early thinker.

The most important thing on Friday:

1. Scholz with Biden in the White House

2. Zelensky appoints new commander-in-chief

3. The Putin Interview by Tucker Carlson

4. The Berlin repeat election as a mood test

5. Kubicki doesn't want another coalition with the Greens

6. Housing prices are falling

7. The Super Bowl and Taylor Swift



The main topic will be support for Ukraine. But it should also be about the situation in the Middle East. And what about Donald Trump?

Signal to Putin: Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) began his trip to the USA with a call for more military aid for Ukraine. What the American and European allies had promised so far was not enough, he said immediately before his departure to Washington. “So we have to find a way in which we can all do more together.” It is now necessary to send a “very clear signal” to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Scholz. “The signal is that he cannot count on our support waning.”