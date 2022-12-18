Delta-8 products are all the rage, and tinctures are among the most popular options. A delta-8 tincture is a liquid form of the popular cannabinoid and provides users with a highly versatile consumption method.

However, not all tinctures are created equal. There is a lack of industry oversight, and many brands are selling low-quality fare. So, how can you ensure you’re getting an effective and safe product? Read on to find out.

What Is Delta 8 Tincture?

A delta-8 tincture is a liquid formulation containing the popular cannabinoid delta-8 THC. Delta-8 has become famous in recent years as a milder alternative to delta-9, the main intoxicating chemical in cannabis. People love its clear-headed, relaxing effects and say it causes less anxiety and paranoia than delta-9.

Delta-8 tinctures are among the most popular products. People usually take them by placing a few drops under the tongue. This area is rich in blood vessels and allows the cannabinoid to absorb and take effect rapidly. It is also possible to add the tincture to food and drink.

One significant benefit of delta-8 tincture is that it is easy to customize the dose. Consumers can start with a single drop and see how it affects them before deciding to take more. This makes tinctures an excellent option for first-time users who are still determining how much delta-8 they need.

Another advantage of delta-8 tincture is that it can be created using industrial hemp. According to the 2018 Farm Bill, such products are legal, provided they do not exceed 0.3% delta-9 THC. This means that delta-8 tinctures are widely available, although a few states have moved to ban them.

One reason for this is safety concerns, so what should you look for when making a purchase to ensure you get a reliable product?

What Should You Look for in a Delta 8 Tincture Formula?

When choosing a delta-8 tincture, there are many factors to consider. We have outlined some of the most critical ones below.

High-Quality Hemp

Creating a high-quality delta-8 tincture requires high-quality starting materials. Look for brands that use organic-certified, USA-grown hemp. Hemp grown in the USA must meet rigorous standards, so you know you’ll be getting a superior product.

Clean Extraction Techniques

Most manufacturers make their tinctures by converting CBD extracted from hemp into delta-8 THC. There are many ways to extract CBD, but CO2 extraction is considered the best. It is a clean, safe, and environmentally friendly technique, and there is no need to worry about residual solvents in the end product.

Minimal Additives

When buying delta-8 tincture, you’ll want a product that is as pure and simple as possible. Avoid products with artificial colorings, flavorings, or any other unnecessary additives. All that is really needed is the hemp extract, a carrier oil (MCT oil from coconuts is a popular choice), and possibly some natural flavoring.

Third-Party Lab Reports

Reputable brands pay independent, third-party labs to analyze their products and ensure they are up to scratch. This includes confirming they contain as much delta-8 as they should and no other hidden nasties. These reports, sometimes known as certificates of analysis, should be made freely available online.

Bonus Ingredients

Some manufacturers add other cannabinoids like CBG to their tinctures for extra benefits. These could enhance the product’s effects and make it a good choice for people hoping to manage symptoms like inflammation and pain.

Positive Reviews

Online reviews are one of the best ways to determine how satisfied previous customers have been with a company. Check third-party sites like TrustPilot to get honest opinions about everything from product quality to customer service.

What to Look for in a Delta 8 Tincture: Final Thoughts

With such a huge variety of options to choose from, finding a safe and effective delta-8 tincture can take time and effort. However, if you consider the above factors, you will be well on your way.

Before making a purchase, ensure that delta-8 THC is legal in your area, and remember always to use cannabis products responsibly.