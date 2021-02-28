One of the most successful games so far in 2021 is a game in development that has seen the light of day on Steam. This is Valheim, a survival game set in Viking mythology that exposes the player on an island with a series of bosses that must be defeated. A game that already has more than 4 million users and it seems that there is no limit. If you are interested in Valheim, Digital Foundry has wanted to analyze the system requirements to determine what you should consider to play Valheim at 60fps.

Since there is great expectation and not everyone has a high-end PC, the system requirements offered on the product page are usually not entirely specific to certain standards that users are looking for. And generally the information is exposed to be able to run the game and the recommended settings, without specifying what for.

Digital Foundry has investigated for check what you should consider to play Valheim at 60fps, and obviously, without having to resort to very low resolutions. It states that it is enough to play at 1080p and 60fps building a team that mounts an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060. The visual quality of the game can expose a fairly high quality, knowing that it is a game that is not developed and a large part of the evolution can come in the technical section.

But it has been seen that the game has many really ambitious details and a visual quality that has high-quality elements. And for that reason, it is important to evaluate what specifications the PC must have to be able to play it on a standard such as 1080p and 60fps, now what is in the Early Access phase. Likewise, they make a series of graphical option recommendations that may not be well adjusted and cause significant problems. For example, they state that it is better to put the V-Sync fast and not the standard, since the performance drops noticeably. If performance doesn’t match well, another recommendation to make is remove depth of field option, or Deep of Field, to limit the recreation distance of objects. It can be lowered, but from the middle they even recommend removing it.

In fact, among other tips, it is also advised that removing chromatic aberration can provide a sharper display, even if it does not have an effect on performance. If you still have problems running the game at an adequate and stable frame rate, some tips are given in order to see how much it contributes and how much it consumes. And as always, the maximum setting for some things is often too resource consuming for what is noticeable. They talk about the shadow quality, that it is better to put it in medium quality, the particles or the lighting. Other effects, do not consume too much and can be maintained without problems.

Having a CPU with which you can run the game, you can reach a frame rate of 60fps at 1080p with a GTX 1060. It is not an expensive GPU, although the truth is that right now that market is quite crazy due to the shortage of stock. Now the question is, given the success of this game on Steam, interest has risen for it to reach consoles Do you want to see Valheim on Xbox?