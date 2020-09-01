Women need good care to recover quickly after the operation. At this time it is very important to have a balanced diet. With its help, you can recover quickly and there is enough milk in the breast for the baby.

Let us know what to eat after Caesarean delivery and what should be kept away from.

Why nutrition is important after delivery Both normal or sea section delivery requires quick recovery and nutrition for energy. Breastfeeding new mothers need 450 to 500K calories daily. They also need vitamins and minerals. On the other hand, women who have twins or are underweight need more nutritional elements. Nutritional elements must be supplied for both mother and child.

What to eat after cesarean delivery If you are a child with an operation, then immediately after delivery take these things: Dairy Products : Milk, cheese and cheese are excellent sources of protein, calcium and vitamin B and D. If you have lactose intake, then you can get all these with curd.

Eat these things too Some of the kitchen spices also help recover after cesarean delivery: turmeric : This herb has anti-inflammatory properties and for this reason turmeric is used in Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine. Turmeric helps in healing the external and internal wounds quickly.

