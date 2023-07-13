The NATO summit in Vilnius has the flavor of one of those summits that will go down in history. Europe is at a crossroads. Resurrect autonomously according to one’s own interests or remain in the shadow of this or that giant – be it American, Russian or Chinese.

There is not only support for Ukraine at stake, but much more. It is in fact the first major post-Russian invasion appointment with which the leaders of the so-called Western world intend to redesign the world balance, strengthening the Atlantic axis and reinvigorating the very nature of NATO.

Checkmate to Russia and increasingly isolated China. It is certainly no coincidence, in fact, that the Italian permanent representative to NATO, Marco Peronaci, recently stated that the allies will exploit the Vilnius summit to undertake strategic decisions aimed not only at strengthening the already existing structures but also at a general reorganization , an all-round dialogue towards renewed political cooperation. In the name of security.

Australia, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand will also participate in the summit. The idea of ​​focusing on the “globalization” of NATO emerges from Rome’s position on the eve of the Lithuanian summit: the Atlantic alliance – reads a report by the Italian Atlantic Committee entitled “The future of NATO and the role of Italy” – it must return to its historical political function, it must be a natural attraction for a renewed perception of the West, with the aim of implementing NATO’s strategic principles in an innovative and future-oriented vision.

In this sense, [la NATO] it will not only have to deal with the Russian threat but also equip itself with the necessary tools to respond to the new challenges posed by China in a multipolar geopolitical system.

The application for membership by Sweden and Ukraine constitutes, in this sense, an attempt to weigh the forces at stake in the global challenge that the West has before it, and the last test in revitalizing the very nature of NATO .

However, this does not distract attention from what some international observers define as a further provocation against Moscow and, by extension, Beijing.

Organizing the annual NATO summit under the windows of the Kremlin, in the midst of a European war that has become chronic, risks increasing tension in an already extremely delicate moment.

All the more reason, then, if Ukraine’s non-entry into the Atlantic alliance remains one of the conditions that Putin has set for sitting down at the negotiating table.

So what does NATO want to be? What is it for today? What interests should it pursue?

The risk is that, given the premises we are talking about, this war (and any other of a similar nature) will make a quantum leap that feels more like a plunge into the abyss than a general reorganization of an alliance. Which, until now, has mostly served the interests of Washington which has used it as an armed wing where he could not intervene directly on his behalf.

Those who claim to be really on the side of the attacked in the Ukrainian war, and have nothing to do with the methods of the Russian aggressor, should at least take into consideration the idea that arming and flexing muscles by strengthening NATO is not , after all, the most effective solution. In the name of security.