One of the unions that are worse seen in society is when there are romantic relationships between relativesbecause there is a risk of having children with genetic problems and others, which is why the case of a woman who revealed that after she and her husband got married, they found out that they are cousins, has gone viral.

In Mexico it is common for jokes and memes to be made about the people who live in the northern statesassuring that incest occurs very frequently in these entities, hence cases like the following become immensely popular on the internet.

It was through the TikTok social network where a netizen posted a video in which she revealed that she married her cousin, although she made it clear that neither of them knew that this type of bond united them consanguineous.

According to what was explained by the woman in the viral tiktok, she and her husband did not know that shared DNA but until she found out that she had become pregnant by her sentimental partner.

According to the netizen’s statements, the two began to think of possible names for your baby, hence they remembered some of those that their relatives carry. It was just at that moment that they realized their parentage.

After realizing that some of their family names were the same as each other, they discovered that her grandfather and his grandmother were first cousins, that is, to a certain extent they shared DNA.

Given the enormous surprise, the couple, separately, called their relatives, who confirmed the ties their grandparents shared. This means that the couple is not only united by the marriage they form, but also by blood, since they are third cousins.

“We only found out that we were cousins ​​after the wedding. What are we supposed to do?” the woman questioned.

Meanwhile, the tiktoker clarified that because their wedding was very small, which took place in a local court, not all of their relatives could go to their nuptials nor did they find out about it.