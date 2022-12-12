When we play video games, the screen where we view the action is one of the most important elements. If it’s a 4K display or Full HD is a difference that will directly impact our gaming experience.

Currently, it is impossible for us to play any video game on a device that is not a smart tv, due to the high requirements of the majority. However, what are the criteria for choosing the best gaming model?

Next, we share the keys to choose a screen to play video games and invest in the best way price of a 4K TV.

Keys to choosing a smart TV gamer

1. Resolution

The first thing will be to worry about the resolution, this is the one that will set the bar for the image quality that we will enjoy to a large extent. Today, there is no better technology available on a massive scale than a smart tv 4K.

It is true that there are still games that do not support this resolution, but this is changing at a fast pace. So, to enjoy the best resolution in our games, we need a 4KTV.

2. Technology

Having resolved that we will use a 4K display, the next thing will be to worry about the type of technology of this. Basically, we can find the OLED and QLED types, two image display systems.

In this, the decision will have to do with our tastes, since both have advantages and disadvantages. OLED has its own light source and allows for purer blacks, while QLED offers a much better level of brightness.

3. High dynamic range

Known by its acronym, HDR, high dynamic range is something to be aware of since not all Smart TV they incorporate it. It is a set of techniques that allow a better range of luminescence between the light and dark areas of an image.

A high dynamic range HDR10 will already be a great value, but the ideal would be an HDR10 +, which will allow us to enjoy superior image quality. Something that will really make a difference when we are playing.

4. Size

Regarding the size, surely we can enjoy our games in a 32-inch 4K TVbut the bigger the better. With 4K technology, the argument of the distance in front of the screen was completely eliminated.

Of course, you will have to consider the dimensions of the space to get a smart tv that fits comfortably and that we can use without problem. But the idea is to look as big as we can.

5. Latency and response time

The first thing to be said about these last two aspects to take into account is that their values ​​should be the lowest possible in our 4K display. Latency refers to the time between an order that we carry out with the controller and its reflection on the screen.

While the response time of a smart tv It refers to the speed with which an image change is shown in what we see.

With this review of aspects to consider, all that remains is to look for the best 4K televisions for video games.