Real Madrid are having a very quiet transfer window. Since becoming the main protagonist after the signing of Kylian Mbappé at the beginning of July, the white team has gone unnoticed. But now the peace that is breathed inside the Santiago Bernabéu could be altered by the fault of Saudi Arabia.
In the last week, an offer from Arab football for Vinicius has come to light, the largest offer for a footballer that has ever been made in history up to this point. According to several national and international media, the Brazilian would be offered a net salary of 1,000 million euros, not counting the transfer fee that they would have to pay to Real Madrid. Let us remember that the footballer’s release clause is 1,000 million.
However, it seems that the strategy of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia is not going to bear fruit, as at the moment they have not contacted the white team and it does not seem that Vinicius, at this point in his career, decides to make a radical change and go to play in the Arab league, no matter how tempting the offer seems.
The debate between sport and economics is on, and from 90min we want to know the opinion of our readers. Through the WhatsApp channel From Real Madrid, 90min has launched a survey asking what you would do if you were in Vinicius’ place: accept the offer and value the financial aspect, or on the contrary stay at Real Madrid putting the sporting aspect before the financial one.
Real Madrid fans of 90min have it and faced with this dilemma, the vast majority would stay at Real Madrid.
At the time of writing this article, 21,900 votes had been counted, and of those 1,900 were in favour of accepting Saudi Arabia’s offer and 20,000 in favour of staying at Real Madrid; that is, 91.32% of the total.
