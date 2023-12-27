One of the options available for being able to remain in the territory of the United States is the figure of asylum. However, to obtain it, a series of requirements must be met. Many immigrants are unaware of this and simply show up at a port of entry hoping their application will be approved.

He United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for its acronym in English), explains that It has a mobile application through which people interested in entering the North American country can make an appointment so that your situation is evaluated and, if applicable, allow your entry legally. Thus, upon arriving at a port of entry, officers inspect and evaluate all people to determine their process to follow, but it is necessary to have an appointment.

However, it is important to note that said agency is not responsible for granting a asylum, that corresponds to the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS, for its acronym in English). That is to say, whoever considers meeting the conditions to request asylum cannot wait for their response to be given at a port of entry; there they will only get a first appointment and then be channeled to the corresponding agency.

But The CBP One application is an option to speed up the process and have a greater chance of entering the United States legally.since through the app you can send information in advance and schedule appointments to appear at the land ports of entry on the southwest border in Arizona, Texas or California.

Appointments can be obtained up to twenty-one days in advance and are granted considering available resources and infrastructure at each port of entry. On the other hand, the authorities indicated that they are delivered first by lottery and then to the people who have been waiting the longest.

How to apply for asylum in the United States?

According to information from the US government, Asylum offers protection to people who are already in the territory and fear returning to their country because they suffered or believe they may suffer persecution due to their race, religion, nationality, association with a social group or political ideology.

They also note that people who have been granted asylum status in the past two years can help their spouse and children qualify to be reunited in the US.