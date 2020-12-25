Motorists often travel not alone, but with family members. When traveling to a dacha or visiting another city, four passengers often sit in the car, among whom may be young children. Sometimes such cars with families are checked by traffic police officers right on the side of federal highways. The head of the household can be tested for alcohol intoxication. For an accurate analysis, it is proposed to drive to the nearest first-aid post, the outfit with the driver leaves, leaving the passengers alone. But what if the wife does not know how to drive a car and cannot leave the place of inspection with her children on her own? Whether they will remain frozen on the sidelines, say experts from the Russian Bar Association.

Attorney Venera Shumlyanskaya, member of the Russian Bar Association (AYR):

The presence of signs of drunkenness in drivers is a signal for a traffic police officer to offer him to pass an express test for the presence of alcohol, or, more simply, “blow into a tube.” A positive result of the study of exhaled air is the presence of absolute ethyl alcohol in a concentration exceeding the possible total measurement error, namely 0.16 milligram per one liter of exhaled air.

In case of a positive result of the study, the traffic police officers draw up an act of suspension from driving a vehicle and are offered to undergo a medical examination in specialized medical institutions. As a rule, traffic police officers independently deliver a driver who has been removed from driving a vehicle to specialized medical institutions.

If, at the same time as the driver, there are passengers in the vehicle who are not able to drive the vehicle, then the vehicle, the driver of which has been removed from control, is left in a place permitted for parking in compliance with the parking rules. Passengers of the vehicle independently decide on their further movement.

In the event that further medical examination does not confirm the presence of intoxication, then the driver of the vehicle is released.

The refusal of the driver to “blow into the tube” or to drive to the place of the medical examination is equated with positive test results.

Advocate Artem Korostelev, member of the Russian Bar Association (AYR):

As for the issue related to the fate of persons who are in the car together with the driver who is removed from control, the following can be explained. Neither the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation, nor the Government Decree of 26.06.2008 No. 475 “On Approval of the Rules for Examination” contain instructions on the procedure for actions in relation to persons in the car whose driver is being removed.

However, as follows from the Federal Law “On Police”, the purpose of the police is “to protect the life, health, rights and freedoms of citizens of the Russian Federation, foreign citizens, stateless persons, to combat crime, protect public order, property and to ensure public safety.”

Consequently, traffic police officers are obliged to take actions aimed at protecting the rights of citizens, including in this case. Among other things, you need to pay attention to Art. 125 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which establishes responsibility for the deliberate abandonment of a person who is in a condition dangerous to life or health and is deprived of the opportunity to take measures for self-preservation due to childhood, old age, illness or due to his helplessness, in cases where the perpetrator had the opportunity to provide assistance to this person and was obliged to take care of him, or he himself put him in a state of danger to life or health. The designated situation just falls under the considered articles, which once again guarantees the safety of passengers left as a result of the driver being removed from control.

The police cannot leave the children and the wife of the driver suspended from driving without help on the road, and even in the cold. They are obligated to deliver them to a safe place.