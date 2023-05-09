Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Stones, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Grealih, Haaland

The most notable point of this team is without a doubt how easy it is to adopt different positions on the field. The schemes in modern football are starting to disappear and what we have today are intermediate positions. Guardiola has players who are capable of adapting that role and depending on the phase of the game, adopting one or the other… These are the cases of De Bruyne, Bernardo, Gundogan, Stones and even Rubén Días. Part of that 4-4-2, but in many phases of the game it becomes a 3-2-4-1.

In this scenario, Guardiola is the best because he knows how to find the weak link of the rival team, and he has a De Bruyne who is the best in the world taking advantage of space and, not only that, this year he is lucky to have the most forward forward ahead of him. deadly in the world

Without making suffocating pressure, the ”Skyblues” are capable of occupying the entire core of the rival field and taking the game out, where they always have their center-backs/laterals paired with the rival wingers. Hence the importance of Rodrygo.

As is evident, City will always put their pressure on Rudiger, who is the worst at the back with the ball at his feet. Hence Rodrygo’s role is so important. He not only up between the lines, but venting the team at all times and taking advantage of Valverde’s route.