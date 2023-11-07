According to the expert, the risks that arise from smart gadgets are sometimes higher than the benefits from them. He explained that the functionality of such technology is usually improved through a person’s habits, words and actions. At the same time, there is no single standard that regulates the boundaries between private and private. In addition, manufacturers usually do not care too much about privacy issues.

Myasoedov advised not to discuss personal and business issues in the presence of his electronic assistants. And also buy equipment only from reliable brands. It is also worth reading the user agreements when activating devices.

The expert warned that it is better not to install smart locks on the front door. If the device breaks, then intruders can easily enter the house.

In addition, you should not saturate applications for managing smart gadgets with personal data, because this information “goes to God knows where,” the specialist noted. At best, you will face intrusive calls from salespeople, at worst, a hacker attack. In general, Myasoedov says, it’s better to think 100 times before buying a newfangled gadget.

