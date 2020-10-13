Dr. Mahindra VatsI am 16 years old. Should i masturbate I have masturbated three or four times. I want to do it everyday. How often should I masturbate?Sure you can, but keep in mind that you should masturbate only when you feel sexually aroused. But do not get into the words of friends or colleagues nor do it for any other reason. Overdosing masturbation will not give you benefit in the long run, so do it just a few days a week.

