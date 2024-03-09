In Mexico, within the current fiscal panorama, the Tax Administration Service (SAT) is in a crucial phase of transformation and modernization. With a historic collection of 4 billion 517 thousand 730 million pesos in 2023, the organization does not rest on its laurels and presents its ambitious Master Plan for 2024.

This plan focuses on taking advantage of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) to refine the inspection processes and strengthen attention and services to the taxpayer.

The Tax Administration Service is taking a step forward in the use of advanced technologies such as graph analytics and machine learning. The goal behind this innovation is to more efficiently classify risky taxpayers and unravel complex networks of tax avoidance and evasion.

In addition, a more precise identification of inconsistencies in the Digital Tax Receipts over the Internet (CFDI) that may be related to illegal practices such as smuggling and the creation of front companies.

How to have a good relationship with the SAT in 2024? / Photo: Special

Tips to stay up to date in 2024:

The key to maintaining a good relationship with the SAT and avoiding tax problems lies in preparation and constant updating. To do this, consider the following aspects:

1. The importance of invoicing:

Invoicing all your income is not only an obligation, it is also your greatest protection. Whether you are an employee, have your own business or carry out some professional activity, ensuring that all your income is properly recorded will save you from possible inconveniences with the treasury. Furthermore, well-kept accounting is the first step to annual statement without surprises.

2. Deduce correctly:

Not all expenses are deductible, but many taxpayers miss the opportunity to reduce their tax burden by not billing your expenses correctly or for not checking that these are consistent with their activity. If you are an independent professional or have a business, make sure that your deductions, such as investments in equipment or materials necessary for your activity, are well documented and justified.

3. The electronic signature and the tax mailbox:

Keep your Electronic signature and regularly review your tax mailbox They are essential practices to avoid unpleasant surprises. These tools are your main communication channels with the SAT, and keeping them up to date will allow you to carry out procedures and queries without problems. Don't forget that neglecting these aspects can lead you to face fines and surcharges.

4. Billing of personal expenses:

Although often overlooked, invoice your personal expenses It can mean relief in your tax burden. Medical expenses, interest on mortgage loans, donations, and even educational expenses are deductible under certain conditions. Make sure you pay electronically and always request your invoices to take advantage of these benefits.

5. The annual declaration is key:

Last, but not least, is the presentation of your annual declaration. This is the moment where the result of an entire year of activity is reflected and it is your opportunity to settle accounts with the treasury. Doing it early, checking that all your income and deductions are correctly recorded, can result in the refund of part of the ISR that you paid during the year.

Don't wait until the last minute to organize your tax situation. Take the time to review and understand your obligations, keep your documentation in order, and take advantage of the technological tools at your disposal. Knowledge and proactivity are your best allies in the tax world.