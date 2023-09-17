Ladies and gentlemen, would you please help us and tell us what to do with the future of Seat?

During the IAA 2023 it happened again. Even though Seat was not present at the fair itself, it was a topic of discussion. The generally neat British Coach had a quote from the Seat CEO that the brand would stop building cars.

As is often the case, the soup turned out to be served slightly hotter than it was eaten. In a rare moment of bewilderment, the British publication had to correct the bold words.

Seat’s future is safe for the time being

If you’re worried about Seat, don’t worry, they’ll be with us for a while. But it did make us think. What actually went wrong with Seat?

Because while Skoda is flourishing enormously under the Volkswagen flag, Seat has never really been able to take hold. We make a few special decisions/models/strategies that were applied at Seat that apparently did not have the desired effect.

Styling

A major challenge is the design of Seats. Initially, Giugiaro received a few assignments from Italdesign. Then Seat brought in Walter de Silva from Alfa Romeo. He had just delivered the 156. Expectations were high, but he was never able to live up to it at Seat. He was quickly promoted to Audi and then as design boss of the entire group.

The step that Seat took in the 1990s with the Ibiza, Cordoba, Leon and Toledo was never actually able to be followed up under Da Silva. Luc Donckerwolcke came over from Lamborghini to give the Seat models some more pep. That didn’t quite work. The concepts were promising, but the bean counters ensured that a cool Ibiza ST was stripped of all frills:

The third and fourth generations of Toledo were also crazy and very stale respectively. Seat had to be sexy, emotional and sporty. That didn’t quite work, take a look:

Skoda was (and is) ‘too high in the market’

Perhaps the biggest problem for Seat has been Skoda. If you are looking for a car with Volkswagen technology for a lower price, a Skoda is also a great option. And where Seats are often too boring and austere, Skoda is always doing better in the field of design.

If you look at some Leons of the second and third generations, you would simply see that an equivalent Octavia (or another C-segmenter) had a nicer interior. That could never have been the intention. Skoda was very close to Volkswagen (still is), while Seat had to keep a certain distance. That’s a shame, because it certainly detracted from the quality experience

Lupo – Arosa

The Seat Arosa came onto the market before the Volkswagen Lupo. There was nothing wrong with the Arosa in itself. The little one rode surprisingly maturely. The car was perhaps a bit too boring, which became apparent when the much more frivolous Lupo came onto the market. What’s up with that? The VW had a funny nose and a completely different dashboard. Seat made up for a lot with the facelift. The nose became a lot more attractive and the Arosa got a new dashboard.

Sport, youthful, sexy: that’s what an MPV is all about.

If you are positioning yourself, why did Seat get the large MPV? There’s not much wrong with the Alhambra. It is a great MPV for people who are looking for a great MPV. In fact, Seat kept both generations in production for a very long time. So there’s a good chance that the Alhambra is a great car for large families. But why did a fairly austere MPV have to fall under the frivolous Seat brand?

Wouldn’t it have made more sense to market the Alhambra as a Skoda? The car was built (along with the Volkswagen Sharan and Ford Galaxy) in Portugal, so not in a specific Seat factory. An MPV is the wrong symbol to indicate that you are a powerful gentleman.

The Audi from Seat

The Audi A4 of the B7 generation was a hell of a car. A beautiful interior, nice engines and possibly very luxurious furnishings. But it wasn’t really fun. Yet Seat got it right in the nose. The Audi A4 received a different nose and rear.

But that was really sculpting the nose, because you could see the similarities on the side. The Audi A4 was not really a driver’s car and neither was the Seat Exeo. There was nothing wrong with the Exeo, especially as a used car, they are great cars. But why go to so much effort to market the car as a Seat?

Sports versions

No, we’re not going to talk about ‘Cupra’. That is now a brand, but was the top version of the Ibiza and Leon. Actually, Seat’s strength was just below that. Seat has had a lot of names: GT, Sport, Topsport and finally FR.

It is precisely those FR models that are perfect. You have relatively big engines, a nice sporty decoration and complete equipment. It is a little more fun to drive than the standard models, but it is still great to use every day as a daily.

Great concepts

It’s not that there weren’t any nice ideas at Seat. The Bolero 330 BT was a sports sedan with a V6 bitur engine. A kind of Audi S4 from Seat. The Seat Formula had to be an affordable roadster with a mid-engine. The idea of ​​an open Seat was followed up in 2001 with the Seat Tango Concept.

In 2003, Seat unveiled the Cupra GT, a super sports car with a huge rear wing. It was eventually raced. After that, Seat apparently had to take things a bit easier, because the concepts that followed were more of an indication of the production models that would follow. Special mention for the Seat Tribu Concept.

Seat already realized in 2007 that a crossover would be a good addition to the range. It only took a while, while Skoda got a Yeti, Audi a Q3 and Volkswagen a Tiguan. Again: from the head office in Wolfsburg they should have put more effort into Seat or given Seat more freedom.

And now?

Seat currently no longer has Cupra, which is now its own brand. But actually Seat currently has perhaps the best range they have ever had. The Ibiza looks smoother than a Polo or Fabia.

The current Seat Leon has made a big step compared to its predecessor. While the transition from Golf 7 to Golf 8 was not a happy one. The price level of a Leon is also quite interesting: 32 grand for a Leon sounds better than 37 grand for an equivalent Golf.

Ok, the Ateca is starting to get a bit old, but the Tarraco is an excellent offer. For less than 50 grand you can get a seven-seat crossover with a PHEV drivetrain and most equipment you could wish for. So actually Seat now has a model portfolio with which you can easily serve the average customer who is looking for a good deal.

Does Seat have a future?

And that seems to be the problem. A good deal. So a Seat has actually always been a good deal. You could get the premium technology from Volkswagen and Audi for a favorable price. In fact, you could get engines in Ibizas that you could only get in the Golf from VW!

The reason why they will (eventually) switch to Cupra is logical. You can simply ask for more per unit. More margins, more profit. Times are changing and Seat apparently doesn’t quite fit in. Normally, a car brand has also made it its own.

In this case we have to seriously nuance that. VW has allowed Seat to survive for 20 years without fail. Financial, creative and strategic freedom was extremely limited. It was not Seat’s fault this time. So buy one while you still can!

This article What should happen next with the future of Seat? first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#happen #future #Seat