FC Barcelona are facing a crossroads with Vitor Roque, the young Brazilian striker for whom they paid 45 million euros last summer. Despite arriving with great expectations and a promising CV in Brazil, his first season in Europe has left much to be desired. With only two goals to his name, Roque’s performance has been questioned, not only for his low scoring productivity, but also for the obvious lack of sensitivity with the ball that he has shown in several games. These shortcomings mean that his continuity at the Catalan club is in doubt, generating a debate about which is the best path to follow.
On our 90min WhatsApp channel, we launched a poll to find out what fans think about Vitor Roque’s future. With a considerable sample of 12.6 thousand votes, the results reflect the division of opinions among Blaugrana fans. Of the participants, 9.5 thousand voters (75%) are in favour of keeping the Brazilian in the squad, trusting in his potential and that, with more time, he could adapt better to European football and Barcelona’s style. On the other hand, 3.1 thousand votes (25%) consider that the best thing for both parties would be a loan, allowing him to gain minutes and confidence in a less demanding environment.
|
Option
|
Votes
|
Keep him on staff
|
9.5k votes
|
Give it up
|
3.1k votes
FC Barcelona will have to make a strategic decision regarding the future of Vitor Roque. Keeping him in the squad could give him the opportunity to adapt and improve, while a loan could give him the necessary experience to return more mature and prepared. In any case, the club needs to carefully evaluate which is the best option to maximize the return on its investment and for the development of the player.
