The Uruguayan forward of the Cruz Azul Football Club, Gabriel ‘Bull’ Fernandezis getting closer to returning to the courts, after his cruciate ligament injury that kept him out of activity since the beginning of the last tournament, as he himself confirmed through his Instagram account where he shared his message of enthusiasm with a training video, likewise, the sky blue club did the same by sharing a video of his recovery on social networks.
The estimated time for the attacker’s return is late August or early September. The striker will miss the Leagues Cup 2024however, would be present with the team in the United States and could be back approximately halfway through the regular phase of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, once he receives medical clearance.
That way, Martin Anselmi could choose to play with two centre forwards when using the 5-3-2 formation and thus have the duo Fernandez-Giakoumakis/Sepúlvedawell, we must remember that the Argentine coach uses different tactical formations as required and on other occasions he only plays with a 9, when he uses a 4-1-4-1, 3-4-2-1 or 5-4-1.
So a starting lineup for later could be Mier; Sánchez, Ditta, Romo, Piovi, Rotondi; Faravelli, Rodríguez, Gutiérrez; Fernandez and Giakoumakis.
The debut of the Celestial Machine in the Leagues Cup 2024 It will be on Matchday 2 against Charlotte FC Wednesday, July 31 at 6:00 p.m. from Bank of America Stadium.
Meanwhile, for Matchday 3 of the Group Stage of Group O, they will face Philadelphia Union Sunday, August 4 at 6:00 p.m. from Subaru Park.
