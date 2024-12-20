In both homes and businesses, electrical overloads are one of the problems most common and dangerous in electrical installations. These occur when the amount of electricity circulating rapidly through a circuit exceeds its capacity.
And what can it cause? It is clear: short circuits, damage to electrical appliances and even fires. In general, There are two types of electrical overloads:
- The transient. They occur normally in the operation of an electrical circuit.
- The continuous. They should be avoided at all costs.
The causes of an overload of an overload can be manybut the most common are the following:
- In a home they usually originate when too many electrical devices are connected at the same time and also when several devices are connected to the same outlet.
- In this way, overheating is caused in the wiring, with consequent damage to it, since the energy it supports is greater than that for which it was designed.
- Ground leakage also causes the circulation of an abnormal current that overloads electrical installations.
- Another cause of an electrical overload occurs when a device that requires a lot of energy to operate is connected to an installation that has been expressly designed for another purpose.
Given this panorama, the Civil Guard has launched a series of recommendations – especially for the Christmas period – to avoid electrical overloads in the home or business:
- Avoid turning on many appliances at the same time, because there is a risk of exceeding the electrical demand with the possibility of causing damage to the circuit and to the appliances.
- It is advisable to install regulators either voltage stabilizers which are responsible for maintaining constant tension, so that they reduce it when it gets too high and vice versa.
- The use of low consumption elements in the home such as LED bulbs and A+ appliances They will help avoid overloading and reduce electricity demand.
- They must be respected the technical standards related to the construction of any electrical installation.
- Do not use beyond 80% of the total capacity of the electrical installation. Therefore, it is advisable to hire a professional to know the current values supported by each of the circuits in our electrical installation.
