In both homes and businesses, electrical overloads are one of the problems most common and dangerous in electrical installations. These occur when the amount of electricity circulating rapidly through a circuit exceeds its capacity.

And what can it cause? It is clear: short circuits, damage to electrical appliances and even fires. In general, There are two types of electrical overloads:

The transient . They occur normally in the operation of an electrical circuit.

They should be avoided at all costs.

The causes of an overload of an overload can be manybut the most common are the following:

In a home they usually originate when too many electrical devices are connected at the same time and also when several devices are connected to the same outlet. In this way, overheating is caused in the wiring, with consequent damage to it, since the energy it supports is greater than that for which it was designed.

Ground leakage also causes the circulation of an abnormal current that overloads electrical installations.

Another cause of an electrical overload occurs when a device that requires a lot of energy to operate is connected to an installation that has been expressly designed for another purpose.

Given this panorama, the Civil Guard has launched a series of recommendations – especially for the Christmas period – to avoid electrical overloads in the home or business:

Avoid turning on many appliances at the same time, because there is a risk of exceeding the electrical demand with the possibility of causing damage to the circuit and to the appliances.

It is advisable to install regulators or voltage stabilizers which are responsible for maintaining constant tension, so that they reduce it when it gets too high and vice versa.

The use of low consumption elements in the home such as LED bulbs and A+ appliances will help avoid overloading and reduce electricity demand.

They must be respected the technical standards related to the construction of any electrical installation.

. Do not use beyond 80% of the total capacity of the electrical installation. Therefore, it is advisable to hire a professional to know the current values ​​supported by each of the circuits in our electrical installation.

