At a time of great turbulence, Barça managed to get the services of Memphis Depay at the special request of Ronald Koeman, former FC Barcelona coach.
Since his arrival at Can Barça, Memphis has managed to win the affection of a large part of the fans, making them understand that he is a lifelong culé and that his dreams had come true as soon as he signed his contract.
With his charisma, authenticity in his speech and a goal celebration that characterizes him (and enchants many), the Dutchman seemed to make a definite niche, but not everything would be rosy.
With the arrival of Xavi on the bench, his participation has been diluted. Despite being the team’s top scorer to this day (alongside Aubameyang) Memphis hasn’t gotten enough minutes due to tough competition, post-winter transfer.
What should Barça do with him?
Popular opinion remains divided, but reaching a common point. The directors of FC Barcelona are looking for multiple formulas to clean up the club’s troubled economy and rumors about a possible sale of Memphis continue to grow.
Barça needs to cash in with players who have something to offer on the market and the Dutchman is one of them. If a substantial offer does not arrive for the Blaugrana striker, Xavi must use him as an active resource for the squad. He remains a capable and interesting player, with a good range of technical resources that any coach would like to have in their ranks.
By Juan L. Medina – Twitter @medinafut
#Barcelona #Memphis #Depay
Leave a Reply