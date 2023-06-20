Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 04:44



The electric car market is growing. But adapting a workshop for this new reality is not an easy task. «For many it sounds like the distant future, but it is not. We cannot forget the sales of hybrid vehicles, which have increased by very significant data. The future is already here«, warns Ernest Alsina, AD workshop expert. »We must be prepared«, he adds. Thus, he warns of three fundamental points to be able to adapt the workshop to this type of vehicle.

In the first place, an electrical space must be enabled where the area can be cordoned off and signaled as a high voltage space. Also, that the mechanic has the appropriate equipment, the ‘epis’.

Secondly, Alsina recommends having a charging point in the workshop. Either fast charge or have it. “The important thing is to have it. You can become an official charging point », he advises.

Finally, specialized training is the third aspect to take into account. “It is of vital importance that both the owner and the mechanics adapt to the new trends. We must not only adapt the space, but we must carry out training, whether basic or technical in electrification. This is the only way we will adapt to changing times and be prepared for the arrival of electrification”, he concludes.