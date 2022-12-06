When we talk about a lunar eclipse, many ideas come to mind, because this beautiful astronomical phenomenon It is one of the most impressive that we can appreciate very often.

However, these events also awaken various superstitions and myths, since some civilizations associated the darkening of the Moon with catastrophic events, both natural and in the development of babies during pregnancy.

That is why this time we will tell you what a woman should do during a lunar eclipse.

It should be remembered that some of the most popular myths when an astronomical phenomenon of this type occurs, be it a total or penumbral lunar eclipse are;

The baby will be born with malformations or a cleft lip.

Absence of extremities of the baby’s body.

Red or black spots on the baby’s skin.

Death of the baby or miscarriage.

To avoid being a victim of these supposed effects on the baby, there are those who recommend pregnant mothers to place a red ribbon around their belly and hang bracelets or other metal objects that make noise to ward off evil.

It should be remembered that, although this type of practice is very common and mentioned by word of mouth, the truth is that a lunar eclipse does not affect pregnant women not much less generates malformations in the baby

Since celestial bodies such as the Moon or any other star do not have any effect on human beings, so a pregnant woman can appreciate a lunar eclipse without any problem.