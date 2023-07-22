For years, hotel breakfasts have fed one of the most heartfelt plots of my gastronomic dissatisfaction. I thoroughly enjoy my first snack of the day and, away from home, most of my morning experiences tend to annoy me. Beyond the official stars that the establishments in which I am staying may hold, breakfasts rarely live up to my expectations.

Buffets crammed with withered things bore me to nothing, those indolent eateries, incapable of arousing any kind of enthusiasm in which I overcome the paperwork by discarding, choosing between what apparently seems less bad to me. I can’t stand the classic thermal trays where refried sausages and slices of charred bacon are cooked while waiting for customers. Neither are scrambled or grilled eggs reheated under infrared lamps and special heaters in which they dry out until they lose their dubious gastronomic dignity. Something similar to the pathetic trays of sausages with overlapping slices, vague samples of cold cuts and plastic cold cuts.

Breakfast at Finca Cortesín, in an image provided by the hotel.

Or the cheeses cut into portions, almost always cracked and oxidized due to the effect of the environment. The show is not helped by the pieces of industrial pastries that aspire to appear what they are not —false croissants, Neapolitans, braids, flutes, canes, little palm trees inflated with hydrogenated fats and plastered with syrups and decorations of dubious origins. Something similar to the secondary role to which bread is relegated, almost always a stone guest of bad morning feasts, without a single piece worth biting after toasted and spread with butter and jam. Chapter as disappointing as the bottled juices, call them peach, pineapple and orange that do not remember, not even vaguely, the fruit from which they come. Or coffee, the beginning and end of repeated disappointments.

What do I expect and want to find in a hotel breakfast? Few things, but exciting. I settle for a minimum commitment from the establishment. In a reduction to the extreme, it is enough for me that the trilogy that defines the so-called continental breakfast – coffee, croissant and orange juice – is capable of enthusing me. Shortly baked flaky butter croissant, freshly squeezed juice and quality coffee, espresso or filter, with recognizable characteristics. Posts to accumulate satisfaction if some quality bread and Iberian sausages and seasoned fruits, honey on flakes are added to the croissant. Why is something so simple so difficult? With few honorable exceptions, it is an aspiration that is not even usually in the vein of so-called boutique hotels. I keep engraved in my memory the dalliances of Audrey Hepburn in the film Breakfast with diamonds, to whom a croissant and a coffee were enough in front of the Tiffany’s window on Fifth Avenue in New York, with the music of Moon River background. Enough to make the extravagant protagonist dream according to the script of the famous journalist and writer Truman Capote.

Breakfast at the Corales hotel, in Tenerife, in an image provided by the establishment.

By their very nature, self-service buffets, always uncomfortable, forcing queues and constant journeys from tables to service stations, are formulas that, according to surveys and opinions crowded on TripAvisor and opinion portals, satisfy the majority of customers. Management system, whatever its type, faces serious difficulties in reaching certain gastronomic levels. As a matter of principle, its quality is inversely related to its size and to the restrictions that usually guide the income statement of chains and large hotel establishments.

Among the exceptions, the Ibiza Gran Hotel, where one of the best breakfasts in Spain is offered with a buffet marked out by various stations with live service and where a part of the products on display are cut at the moment at the request of the clients. It does not matter if we talk about sausages, freshly baked breads, cheeses or smoked fish. “All fresh. Our buffet houses refinements that hide an economic intention and the desire to avoid waste. Food that is not cut is perfectly preserved”, says Oscar Molina, head cook and head of the award-winning La Gaia restaurant inside the Ibizan hotel. A concept in which the macro buffet at the Bahía del Duque hotel (Costa Adeje, Tenerife) participates to a lesser extent, and with even greater care the Royal Hideaway Corales Beach in La Caleta (Adeje, Tenerife), both with declared gastronomic intentions.

At the opposite extreme are the à la carte breakfasts at Finca Cortesín in Casares (Málaga), one of the great temples of morning snacks. No buffet. Everything upon customer request, whether it is eggs, instant peeled fruit salads, juices, freshly baked pastries or smoked meats and sausages that are cut in the kitchen. Until a few months ago, such a system was observed by the Boho Club hotel in Marbella, another of my favorite destinations that, unfortunately, and at the request of the international clientele that visits it, has been forced to expand its morning service with an aspirational buffet with a routine background.

A cook attends to the egg stand at the Gran Hotel Ibiza, in an image provided by the hotel.

The mixed formula, buffet and à la carte dishes, prevails with uneven attention in most hotels, with few exceptions. For sensitivity and refinement, the principles by which the Alma hotel in Barcelona is governed, whose breakfasts reach outstanding levels. Along with a brief buffet with conscientiously chosen products —sausages, cheeses, breads, and smoked foods— there is its careful offer of cooking dishes, a true milestone.

Another memorable breakfast is provided by the cook Marga Coll in the Arrels restaurant, inside the Hotel de Mar, Gran Meliá in Palma de Mallorca. It takes more than two hours to enjoy a breakfast that turns to brunch to become a lunch or festive meal. Tasting in five passes that slides along the paths of hyperbole and includes some of the most relevant gastronomic highlights of the Balearic Islands: sausages, cheeses, empanadas, cocarrois, ensaimadas, sobrasada, cocas, cremadillos and island wines.

The eggs, by themselves, monopolize part of the hallmarks of hotel breakfasts. It is not easy to prepare a French omelette correctly, nor to fry two fresh eggs with lace, those that sizzle and shrink in clean oil, generating lace edges. The same ones that the foreign clientele rejects, addicted to grilled eggs, almost always overcooked. Eggs are not easy either Benedict, nor to Fiorentina, two of my weaknesses. Naturally, I shy away from scrambled eggs and French omelettes made with roe, bowls full of pasteurized liquid that cooks ladle in sight to achieve irritatingly bland results. A danger that lurks in all aspirational macro buffets.

Breakfast table at the Boho Chic hotel in Marbella, in an image provided by the property.

For different reasons in which sensitivity and things well done prevail, I like the breakfasts at the Hotel Echaurren in Ezcaray (La Rioja); those of Molino de Alcuneza in the province of Guadalajara; those of Hotel Único, in Madrid, supervised by the chef Ramón Freixa; those of A Quinta Da Auga, in Santiago de Compostela; those of La Torre del Visco, in Fuentespalda (Teruel); those of the Voro-Cap Vermell hotel, in Majorca; those of the Narbasu hotel, in Cereceda (Asturias) directed by the chef Nacho Manzano and his sisters, and those of the friendly Helen Bergen hotel, in Valencia, whose reception is located inside a busy cocktail bar and restaurant.

A small number of personal experiences that increase much more slowly than I would like. I remember the phrase of the hotelier Jaume Subirós, son-in-law of the famous Josep Mercader, at the Hotel Ampurdán, in Figueras (Girona), in the past decade of the 90s, when his breakfasts with anchovies from La Escala and country sausages were an example for Spanish hotels. “Breakfast is the first satisfaction that we can offer our clients every day and the last memory they take from our home. More than enough reasons to take care of it as it deserves”.