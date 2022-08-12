In Spain, on August 15, the day of the Assumption of the Virgin is celebrated. A holiday marked in the 2022 work calendar of all the autonomous communities, including the Region of Murcia. In these three days, some stores will maintain their usual hours, while others will open on Sunday to close the holiday. It is one of the most anticipated bridges since it is located in the middle of the summer holidays. A few months where you take advantage of any free day to rest or make a getaway.

Although some will already be on vacation on August 15, 2022, others will be back to routine, so they will welcome the three-day bridge with enthusiasm to make plans away from home. In addition, this national holiday that falls on a Monday and is not a working day falls on a key summer date for road travel. It becomes one of the days that you should avoid taking the car as it will increase the traffic of vehicles.

Although supermarkets and establishments generally lower their shutters, some businesses decide to remain open. These are the stores that open in the Region of Murcia next Monday, August 15, and those that close their doors:

– Mercadona: all establishments in the Community will remain open and will close the previous Sunday.

– Consum: Consum supermarkets will open their centers on Monday at their usual hours from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

– Carrefour: the supermarket brand will adopt a different decision for the different establishments in the Region. The Carrefour centers in Zaraiche, Atalayas and Infante, and Alfonso XIII in Cartagena will close on Sunday and Monday 15, while the centers in San Javier and Parque Mediterráneo in Cartagena will open normal hours from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

– Lidl: the company has decided to open its supermarket in the Region of Murcia on Monday.

– Alcampo: in the Region all its stores will close on Monday 15.

– Dia: Dia group stores will be closed during the holiday.

– The shopping centers of Nueva Condomina, Thader, La Noria Outlet, Atalayas and Parque Almenara will close on Monday 15. In the case of the Espacio Mediterráneo and Dos Mares Shopping centers, they will open their doors.

– El Corte Inglés: it will not open on Monday 15 either.

– Ikea: on August 15 Ikea Murcia closes its doors.