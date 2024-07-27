Although he signed with the real Madrid In December 2022, Brazilian Endrick has just come of age and was finally able to join the club this Saturday, July 27, 2024.
It’s finally his time. After a year and a half on loan at Palmeiras, his youth club, Endrick has finally been able to sign for Real Madrid. A milestone in the career of the young Brazilian, who promises a bright future and who has just come of age.
This Saturday he was able to undergo his traditional medical examination, before being presented to the Spanish and international media present at the event. But before that he was able to pose with his new shirt in front of the cameras and photographers. The opportunity to present their new issue: 16.
A somewhat surprising number, but one of the few still available in attack. The number 16 for Real Madrid has already been worn in the past by players such as his compatriot Casemiro, Mattéo Kovacic or even Fernando Gago and James Rodríguez, not to mention Emilio Butragueño and Samuel Eto’o.
Last year, this number was Álvaro Odriozola’s, before he left for Real Sociedad at the end of the transfer window, on September 1, 2023.
