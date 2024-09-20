Chiara Petrolini she did not want to become a mother and her reluctance towards the children she was expecting would have also been evident during her pregnancy. It seems in fact that the 22-year-old had had incorrect attitudes during the pregnancy, taking drugs and alcohol.

The tragic crime committed by Chiara Petrolini

Chiara Petrolini is at the centre of the media scene due to the very serious crime which she has recently committed. The woman has ended the life of the newborn who gave birth to him soon after his birth, killing him and then burying him in the garden of her house.

The same thing happened a year ago, when the woman allegedly committed the same crime with her first child, a newborn who died at 40 weeks. The girl was then charged with double voluntary homicidewhile her boyfriend declared himself completely innocent of the facts.

Nobody knew that the girl was pregnantnot even her closest friends or family members. The girl was also accused of concealment of a corpse and premeditation, as his will to get rid of these two innocent lives is evident.

According to the autopsy results, Chiara’s baby who died just over a month ago would have died due to a massive blood loss. This is due to the cutting of the umbilical cord, which was not closed properly after the birth of the baby. Of the other newborn, however, some bone.

Misconduct during pregnancy: Chiara did not want to be a mother

Nowadays prevent A pregnancy is really easy, but even if it does occur, decisions can be made that allow you to opt for the most suitable choice for those who do not want to bring children into the world.

Chiara did not want to become a mother, but she did nothing to avoid it. It also seems that the girl kept a conduct to say the least inappropriate during pregnancy, taking it frequently and regularly alcohol and marijuana.

He then also used se-cigarettes and drinks of any kind even when labor was coming. That’s why the desire to end her baby’s life was perhaps already strong in her. For these reasons and many more, the girl will be subjected to a psychiatric assessment To test his ability to understand and to want.