It is well known that Mexicans are among the most festive people in the world, so it is not surprising that no matter where we are, there is a party to celebrate.

This is exactly what happened to a young woman who visited the Sierra de Badiraguato, Sinaloa and the party he was at suddenly turned strange and somewhat dangerous.

The video was shared by the TikTok user, @gris0130, who showed in a couple of seconds what happens during a New Year’s party in Badiraguato Sinaloa.

In the recording you can see how a large number of people enjoy the celebration with live music, when suddenly everything goes silent and in the background a burst of shots is heard.

This is because in some regions of Mexico and especially in Sinaloa it is customary to shoot into the air when the New Year enters. Despite being an illegal practice, it is something that has spread in the region of golden triangle and is considered by some a tradition.

As expected, the images caused many Internet users to comment on the matter. Some users pointed out that these are the typical parties that can be found in Mexico.

“That’s how it gets where I live”, “How scary”, “That’s normal in Sinaloa”were some of the comments.