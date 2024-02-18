With the most critical and demanding shareholders of a company's management, it happens as in the popular saying, no one remembers them until it thunders. The role of shareholders is usually discreet, accommodating even in shareholder meetings in which the most common thing is for the agenda to be approved by an overwhelming majority. But a slow process of change is underway and, as if it were a huge ocean liner, shareholders are increasingly determined to make their voices, and their criticisms, heard in the companies in which they invest. It is a phenomenon in which Spain is lagging behind other large stock markets such as those of the United States and the United Kingdom but which periodically leaves clear warnings to senior executives not to let their guard down. At the end of the day, its primary task is none other than creating value for the shareholder.

A recent and traumatic case of extreme activism is that of the bearish Gotham City fund at Grifols. His denunciation of alleged accounting and corporate governance irregularities has put the biotechnology company on the ropes and weighed down its price. Gotham's accusations are now the subject of investigation by the CNMV and have precipitated a profound change in the executive, with the appointment of a new CEO. “The Grifols case is, of course, a warning to navigators of how a company can find itself in a difficult situation due to a shareholder looking for a weak point and using leverage.”explains Borja Miranda, director for Spain and Latin America at Morrow Sodali, one of the main proxy solicitors of the Spanish market.

However, the reality is usually less spectacular. The figure of proxy solicitor deals with advising a company in its relationship with shareholders and preventing there from being leaks, through which a shareholder can rebel against the management or executive of a company and complicate the support of the board of directors. shareholders. It is about prevention before cure and, although it is true that an attack like the one in Gotham on Grifols is rare – in which the own interests of a bearish investor also intersect –, the voice of the shareholders promises to have weight. growing in a market in which regulators increasingly count on them to contribute to improving good corporate governance.

In addition to the market's daily verdict on a company's price, shareholder meetings are the moment of truth for executives' work. The presence of the owners of the shares in them is notable, although not overwhelming, and has been growing slowly in recent years. So, The quorum of the shareholders' meetings of Ibex 35 companies rose to 74.1% of the capital in 2023, recording a slight increase from 71.8% in 2021, according to data from Morrow Sodali. And it was balanced between the reference shareholders, normally present on the board of directors and therefore participants in the management of the company, with a quorum of 37.4%, and the rest of the shareholders, those who form the floating capital of a company. listed, with a board presence of 36.7%. Among these shareholders outside the hard core of a company – those who correspond to its free float–, participation in shareholder meetings has also grown slightly. In 2021, 55.3% of the shareholders voted at the shareholders meeting. free float of Ibex companies and in 2023 that percentage has risen to 57.9%.

The home investor wakes up

“The foreign institutional shareholder has always been more demanding than the domestic one. But the national investor is beginning to be more interested in exercising his vote,” explains Carlos Sáez, responsible in Spain for the proxy solicitor American Georgeson. Managers such as Amundi, Legal &General or Wellington Asset Management are known for their activist vocation, especially when it comes to monitoring the sustainability and corporate governance principles of the companies in which they invest. This same week, the French company Axa has announced that it is updating its voting policy at shareholder meetings, so that it will consider issuing a dissenting vote for companies with the highest volume of emissions that do not adequately report on their climate lobbying activities. In addition, it will oppose statutory amendments that seek to introduce an exclusively virtual general meeting of shareholders format.

Among Spanish managers, activism is still very incipient but is beginning to take shape following the CNMV initiative. A year ago, the regulator launched a code of good practices for investors, with voluntary adherence, in order to promote greater involvement of shareholders in the companies in which they invest. Under this code, Spanish institutional investors and managers who adhere to it will have to actively exercise their rights as shareholders, voting at the meeting, and also explaining in an annual report how they have applied that vote, under what creation criteria of value to your customers. This code has received a boost this January with the accession of the country's largest fund manager, CaixaBank AM, with a volume of 125,000 million euros. In 2023, Caser's fund and pension manager, Fonditel Pensiones, Santander's fund and pension manager and the proxy advisor Spanish Corporance.

Remunerations

The remuneration policy is usually the most controversial issue at a shareholder meeting and the one that arouses the highest percentage of votes against. “Once 20% is a serious wake-up call for a company,” says Carlos Sáez. In 2023, all Ibex companies saw their annual directors' remuneration report approved at the meeting. And the percentage of votes in favor even increased from 85.7% in 2022 to 86.9%, according to a report prepared by Georgeson. Only six companies had a level of dissent greater than 20%. “Some shareholders have been accentuating their dissidence. If in recent years they have been voting against the remuneration report and have not seen changes, they begin to vote against the re-election of the directors,” explains Borja Miranda.

At its 2022 meeting, Telefónica barely pushed through the remuneration report for its executives, after 156 executives shared a bonus of 22.6 million euros the previous year. The rejection was 42.9%. A year later, in an unusual event for the telecom company, a shareholder requested the dismissal of the company's president, but his proposal was rejected by 99.97% of the votes. Shareholders had also approved a new remuneration system that prohibits extraordinary bonuses for the president and CEO.

There is only one case in which shareholders have outright rejected the remuneration of the board of directors of an Ibex company. It happened in 2021 to Amadeus, when it found a 61% vote against the previous year's remuneration report. After the setback, the company introduced improvements such as eliminating the board's right to freely decide on salary increases. The compensation report received an overwhelming 91% support.

In 2019, Merlin received a punishing vote on the annual remuneration report, which was approved with the support of only 56.3% of the vote. At the following year's meeting, and despite a reduction of more than half in the CEO's remuneration, The annual remuneration report still obtained 19.3% votes against. Merlin is now one of the few Ibex companies that explains in a meeting the salary gap between the salary of the CEO and the average employee, in number of times. Amadeus, Cellnex or Ferrovial also do it.

The remuneration policy usually concentrates the vote against the two big ones proxy advisor, or proxy advisors, who advise shareholders of the large Spanish listed companies: ISS and Glass Lewis. The salaries of the board and the executive represented 38.9% and 57.1%, respectively, of the total negative vote they cast in 2023 for Ibex companies, according to data collected by Morrow Sodali. “Although these percentages are reducing in the time series in the last three years, this contraction does not seem to echo the percentages of opposition and approval of shareholders, which reflect growing discontent,” the firm adds.

“Sometimes it happens that the proxies recommend a voting direction and then the shareholder decides to vote something different,” acknowledges Juan Prieto, founder and CEO of Corporance, the only proxy advisor Spanish, which also points to the criticism raised by the permanence of the figure of the executive president in entities such as Santander or BBVA.

Sustainability policies are also a reason for vigilance by shareholders, although recently there has been some decline. There are few Ibex firms that submit a sustainability and climate change policy report to the board. The activist fund TCI has pressured Aena and Ferrovial to do so, but there are few other initiatives. “In ESG matters, shareholders and corporations have taken their foot off the accelerator, but the car keeps moving. “Sustainability is an unstoppable trend,” says Miranda.

