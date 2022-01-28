Just as there are vain women who do not like to show their white hair there are also men the gray hairs appear without caring about anythingyes, not even age, because they don’t just come out due to aging, there are several factors.

To cover the hated gray hair you can use dye or a shampoothe latter is responsible for adding pigment to the hair at home application.

Many people prefer shampoo to cover gray hair instead of dyes, as these damage the hair and hair follicles, making hair thinner and more fragile.

But which of all is the best shampoo to cover gray hair for menmust be free of ammonia so that they cover the gray, without leaving it yellowish.

One of them is the Just For Men Control Gxthis one is made of hemp oil and arginine, which will give softness, shine and darken the hair. This shampoo is recommended for brown and chocolate hairit is easy to apply, it is recommended to apply it constantly to see improvements.

Another option is the black-shampoo with collagen, amino acids and vitamin E, to leave the hair intense black. This covers the white hair and it has botanical extracts that are gentle. They recommend it for men with black or dark brown hair.

And the third shampoo for men to cover gray hair is he biogreen rootsthis is herbal without ammonia and covers up to four weeks white hair. This is made with ginseng root, olive oil, morinda fruit, among others that help pigment your hair and take care of it.

You should know that gray hair tends to appear earlier in women than in men. Of course, this is a generality, since we have already seen that factors such as stress, diet, etc… also exert their influence.