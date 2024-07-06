Fighterbomber publishes radio communications of Su-34 pilots who fought off Patriot

The conversations of Russian pilots who came under attack from the Patriot air defense system and successfully fought back have been published. The recording was posted by the author of the Fighterbomber Telegram channel.

The transcript of the dialogue between the pilot, navigator and combat control officer states that while performing a combat mission, the fighters entered the NASAMS tracking zone. After that, anti-aircraft missiles were launched at the planes.

The pilots carried out a series of evasive maneuvers and also launched anti-radar missiles at the air defense systems. At the same time, the pilots dropped four bombs with a universal planning and correction module on their initial targets.

At one point, the pilot ordered the navigator to “grab the handles” because of a missile pursuing their plane. In professional slang, this means preparing for ejection, which occurs after pulling out special handles located between the pilot’s legs.

As a result of the incident, the Patriots were unable to hit the Russian fighters. According to the pilot, two missiles exploded at a distance. “It shook a lot. Everything is fine,” he reported. The dispatcher reported that he had already raised a search and rescue team.

The dialogue ends with the pilot addressing the navigator: “So, Seryoga, shall we live a little longer?”

This is the best job in the world! Russian Aerospace Forces navigator

As evidence, Fighterbomber posted an audio recording of the negotiations. In addition to speech, it contains the heavy breathing of the pilots, who were experiencing severe overloads at the moment of evading the missiles.

Regular combat sorties. There are dozens of them every day today. FighterbomberTelegram channel author

Judging by the photo accompanying the post, the crew of the Su-34 fighter managed to evade the missiles.

Patriot air defense systems deemed unsuitable for Ukrainian Armed Forces

Retired Colonel and military expert Anatoly Matviychuk noted in a conversation with Lenta.ru that Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems are not suitable for the conditions of the Ukrainian military conflict. “I would not criticize this equipment, it is designed for something slightly different. Patriot is a zonal air defense system that should provide cover for a large area. It is an operational-strategic means, and they are trying to put it on the front line,” he said.

Earlier it became known that the US, Israel and Ukraine are negotiating the delivery of up to eight outdated Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv. Most likely, they will be sold by Israel to the US and from there they will be delivered to Ukraine.

Former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter explained that the first Patriot missile systems delivered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) were integrated into Ukraine’s overall air defense system, which no longer exists. He said the United States was sending weapons “into the void.” “They can be delivered, but they will operate autonomously,” he said.

Who is Fighterbomber?

Fighterbomber is a former military pilot. Thanks to his connections in aviation circles, he has extensive information in this area. In particular, it was the author of this Telegram channel who told about the failed attempt of Ukrainian special services to poison graduates of the flight school in Armavir with a poisonous cake.

He also revealed details of the mysterious incident with the American RQ-4B Global Hawk reconnaissance drone over the Black Sea. Fighterbomber found out that a Russian Aerospace Forces MiG-31 aircraft flew past the drone at a speed of almost three thousand kilometers per hour “completely by accident.” After that, the drone “changed its mind” about carrying out a combat reconnaissance mission and flew away.

The author is a co-host of the TV show “333”. His voice is changed, and his face is hidden under a flight helmet and oxygen mask.