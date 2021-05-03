May will be a goodbye month for three series that have earned their good reputation. ‘Pose’ It will close on Netflix on the 3rd, with its third and final season. He will also say goodbye to the hearing ‘The neighbor’, which will premiere its second season on Netflix on May 21. Finally, ‘The Kominsky method’ will say goodbye to the Reed Hastings platform on May 28 with its third season. They are not the only series that return. ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ arrives with its third season on Starzplay on May 2, the sixth of ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ sneaks onto HBO on May 4, the hilarious ‘Mythic Quest’ kicks off its second season on Apple TV + on May 7, while the second batch of shorts from ‘Love, Death & Robots’ sneaks onto Netflix on May 14. A Disney + season 32 of ‘The Simpsons’ will arrive that same day. On May 20, Netflix will host the premiere of the second season of ‘Special’, the 23, the third of ‘Master of None’ and a day later the fourth of ‘In therapy’. And now we go to the featured releases of the month.

Disney +, May 4 Star Wars: Bad Remittance

Second series set in the ‘Star Wars’ universe for Disney +, this time animated. The new fiction tells the story of the elite clones of the Bad Remittance, which we first met in ‘The Clone Wars’. This time around, they will delve into a rapidly changing galaxy just after the Clone Wars. The members of The Bad Remittance, a unique squad of clones that differ genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army, possess exceptional ability that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and an unbeatable team. In the post-Clone Wars era, they will undertake mercenary missions as they fight to stay afloat and find new goals.

Movistar +, May 7 Belgravia

Julian Fellowes, the man behind ‘Downtown Abbey’ returns to the screen with ‘Belgravia’, a six-episode series based on his novel of the same name. Set in a true historical episode, the fiction begins on the eve of the Battle of Warterloo. Charlotte Lennox, the Duchess of Richmond, organizes a ball in honor of the Duke of Wellington, attended by the most prominent figures of the European aristocracy and who seeks to lift their spirits before the advances of Napoleon’s troops. The Trenchards, a lower-class family but now rubbing shoulders with the best of society, accept the invitation to attend the party in Brussels. Decades later, the events of that fateful night of June 15, 1815 continue to resonate in London’s most chic district: Belgravia. Tamsin greig, Harriet Walter, Tom wilkinson, Philip Glenister, Alice eve, Ella Purnell Y Richard Goulding they are part of the cast.

May 7, Netflix Jupiter’s Legacy

Based on the graphic novels of Mark Millar Y Frank Quitely, ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ is an epic superhero drama that spans decades and exposes the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty. After spending nearly a century protecting humanity, the first generation of superheroes must pass the baton on to their children to carry on their legacy. But tensions mount when young people, eager to prove their worth, fail to live up to either the legendary public reputation of their parents or their demanding personal standards. Sang kyu kim is the showrunner and executive producer of the series. Millar, James Middleton, Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott and Frank Quitely also serve as executive producers. Josh duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben daniels, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike wade Y Matt lanter make up the cast.

Olivia liang She stars in this action-adventure series in which she plays Nicky Shen, a young martial arts expert trained by Shaolin monks who returns to her city to face the street gangs that are terrorizing San Francisco. The series is inspired by the homonymous production of the 1970s that launched David Carradine to stardom in the role of the Little Grasshopper and which became a phenomenon in our country. Action and martial arts combine with touches of family drama, romance and humor in this production of Greg berlanti (‘Arrow’, ‘The Flash’, ‘Superman & Lois’).

Sundance TV, May 13 Rival passion

The truth is that the premiere of ‘Rival passion’ It comes that neither painted after the elections to the Community of Madrid. Two young men, Maja (Emilie kruse) and William (Nikolaj Dencker Schmidt), they just woke up together in William’s apartment after a night of debauchery. They hardly know each other but both have the feeling of falling in love. A few hours later, they are recognized in the distance on the streets of Copenhagen. At that very moment, they are aware of having slept with the enemy: Maja is a member of a socialist party and William is a member of a liberal party. It will be in the next electoral campaign when both will have to face each other on the brutal political battlefield.

Movistar +, May 14 Kings of the night

Javier Gutierrez Y Miki Esparbé play Paco ‘El Cóndor’ and ‘Jota’ Montes in this comedy with a dose of drama inspired by the golden age of sports radio in the late 1980s. Itsaso Arana completes the main cast in the role of Marga Laforet, a bright young journalist. Created by Christopher Garrido Y Adolfo Valor, and directed by Carlos Theron and Valor itself, ‘Kings of the night’ It is produced in collaboration with Zeta Studios.

Netflix, May 14 Halston

Starring Ewan McGregor, ‘Halston’ will tell in miniseries format the extraordinary story of designer Roy Halston Frowick, who marked the fashion of New York in the 70s and 80s. The miniseries is executive produced by Ryan murphy and Ewan McGregor, among others, and Daniel Minahan will take care of the direction. The main cast of the series features Krysta rodriguez like Liza Minnelli, Rebecca dayan playing Elsa Peretti, Bill pullman, which gives life to David Mahoney, and Gian franco rodriguez, which will be Victor Hugo.

Amazon Prime Video, May 14 The Underground Railroad

This series consists of ten episodes directed by Barry jenkins, Oscar winner for ‘Moonlight’. ‘The Underground Railroad’ chronicles the desperate attempt of Cora Randall (Thuso Mbedu) for achieving freedom in the South of the United States before the Civil War. After escaping from a Georgia plantation following rumors about an underground railroad, Cora discovers not a mere metaphor, but a real railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels under the southern soil. In the course of her journey, Cora is chased by Ridgeway (Joel edgerton), a bounty hunter who is obsessed with taking her back to the plantation she escaped from; especially since his mother, Mabel, is the only one he never managed to capture.

Disney +, May 21 MODOK

New animated series set in the Marvel universe. The supervillain MODOK has long pursued his dream of taking over the world one day. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the mightiest heroes on Earth, MODOK has shattered his evil organization (AIM). Overthrown as the leader of AIM while dealing with marriage and a crumbling family life, the organism designed only to kill is ready to face its greatest challenge yet: a midlife crisis.

Movistar +, May 24 Finding a life in Brooklyn

It is a little out of hand ‘Finding a life in Brooklyn’ because it is starring Dan Perlman Y Kevin Iso, two promises emerging from stand-up, which in this series that they produce and script make of themselves. Structured around ten half-hour episodes, it tells the story of these two neighborhood friends who seek to get beyond their bland routine and struggle to get by in Flatbush, Brooklyn. The daily life of this pair of millennials in a slum environment and with indie aesthetics will give rise to all kinds of gags, reflections and social criticism such as those related to hipsters, mental health problems and the growing wave of gentrification.

Filmin, May 25 Laetitia or the end of men

Ivan Jablonka wrote ‘Laetitia or the end of men’, the work on which the series that will arrive on May 25 at Filmin is based. In it he reconstructs a crime that shocked France: the murder of Laëtitia Perrais, in Bernerie-en-Retz, in the west of the country. The young woman was only 18 years old when she was raped, murdered and dismembered on the night of January 18, 2011. The Oscar winner Jean-Xavier de Lestrade is responsible for this adaptation.

Amazon Prime Video, May 28 Parot

Gustavo Ron Y Rafael Montesinos placeholder image direct ‘Parot’, a thriller starring Adriana ugarte on the ‘Parot doctrine’. The plot of Parot is set in Spain in 2013. After the annulment of the judicial doctrine ‘Parot’, when dozens of prisoners were released. A few days later, those released begin to appear murdered in the same way as their victims. Isabel Mora (Adriana Ugarte) is an upright and persevering police officer who will have to take on the investigation of the murders while facing an attempt at revenge by one of the released prisoners. The series also has the participation of Ivan Massagué, Blanca Portillo, Javier Albala, Antonio dechent, Patricia vico, Michel Brown Y Nicole wallace.

Amazon Prime Video, May 28 Panic

Based on the homonymous best-seller by Lauren Oliver, who in turn signs as creator and screenwriter of the series, ‘Panic’ tells how each summer in a small town in Texas, seniors compete in a series of winner-take-all challenges, believing this is their only chance to escape their surroundings and improve their lives. But this year, the rules have changed: the money pot is bigger than ever and the game has gotten even more dangerous. Players will face their deepest and darkest fears and will be forced to decide how much they are willing to risk to win. The cast of the series is made up of Olivia welch as Heather Nill, Mike Faist as Dodge Mason, Jessica Sula as Natalie Williams, Camron Jones as Bishop Mason, Ray Nicholson as Ray Hall and Enrique Murciano as Sheriff Cortez.

Krista Vernoff (‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Station 19’) is responsible for ‘Rebel’, the new Star series, inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich and starring Katey sagal, John Corbett and Andy García. The ten-episode season tells the story of Annie “Rebel” Bello, a humble, unlicensed lawyer. She is a fun, disorganized, bright and brave woman, involved in the causes she believes in and with the people she loves. When Rebel insists on fighting a battle, he doesn’t stop until he wins, whatever the cost.

Judy Ken Sebben is the daughter of Phil Ken Sebben who fights crime as Birdgirl. When Phil Ken Sebben is killed in an accident, he names Birdgirl as the successor to Sebben & Sebben. With the help of her friend Meredith the Mind Taker, Birdgirl managed to make Judy the new CEO of Sebben & Sebben while continuing to fight crime.