What series have Pablo Iglesias, Borja Sémper, Elvira Lindo and Jordi Évole watched this summer?

The end of summer has arrived, with the return to the daily routine. Behind us are weeks of disconnection and change of habits, and days in which many take advantage of the opportunity to resume series that they left unwatched or rewatch what they liked in the past. Well-known personalities also take advantage of the summer to resume titles that they left behind and settle pending accounts. We asked presenters, actors, journalists, writers and politicians which series they have watched this summer.

Among those questioned, there are those who have not watched enough television to give recommendations, such as Mercedes Milá, who has read a lot but has only seen a few documentaries. Or Carlos Franganillo, who has switched off from television and has only seen a few episodes of Commissioner Montalbano. Or Carlos Areces, “anti-series activist” because “they demand a fidelity and an investment of time that would make even the most jealous couple look ridiculous” and who claims that the last one he saw is Dead SLwhich he stars in.

Alba Lago, presenter of News Four, She has been hooked this summer on The Crowded Room (Apple TV+), with a Tom Holland that he finds sublime and where he “demonstrates his maturity as an actor,” he says. This thriller The psychological thriller is set in 1970s New York and focuses on the interrogation of a man who has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting. “It’s the best I’ve seen in a long time,” says the journalist.

Actor Ricardo Gómez has taken advantage of the summer to see See you in another life (Disney+), the series by Jorge and Alberto Sänchez-Cabezudo that tells the story of Gabriel Montoya Vidal, the first person convicted for the 11-M attacks. He has also brought back a miniseries that he saw years ago, Blood brothers (Band of Brothers; on Max, Movistar Plus+ and Netflix), the fiction that HBO released in 2001 that follows Easy Company, an American battalion that fought in Europe during World War II.

Borja Sémper, spokesman for the PP, has recovered Black Summer (Netflix), set in the early days of a zombie apocalypse. “I confess to being a post-apocalyptic and zombie movie geek. I watched the series months ago and watched it again this summer.” He has also joined the craze for Shogun (Disney+), the series set in 17th century feudal Japan, and the Argentine comedy The manager (Disney+). “It is probably the series I have enjoyed the most in the last year and which I finished watching this summer. In fact, you should watch any series or film that Guillermo Francella works on,” says the politician.

An image from the series ‘Black Summer’. COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The actress Cayetana Guillén Cuervo has seen again The Messiah (Movistar Plus+). “I think it’s THE SERIES. It’s amazing, the best of recent years.” He also took the opportunity to pay off an outstanding debt and watch Borja Cobeaga’s comedy I don’t like driving (Max, Movistar Plus+), which also stands out. And recently it has recovered the first season of Fargo (Movistar Plus+, Prime Video). “It’s my favorite series.”

The journalist Jordi Évole, presenter of The thing about Évole On La Sexta, he answers from Amsterdam with some of the titles he has seen in these weeks. He has also taken the opportunity to put himself See you in another life. Also, add the comedies The manager and Nothing to the list, the two created by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat (and both on Disney+). And one of the cinematic phenomena of the summer has also been added, House on fire (House in flames)the film by Dani de la Orden that has been a box office success in recent weeks.

Actress Elena Rivera will star in the legal drama Losing the trial on Atresmedia, and that’s why he’s preparing himself by watching series with lawyers involved, such as Presumed innocent, Defending Jacob (both on Apple TV+) and The Good Fight (Movistar Plus+). She is also watching the new season of The manager —”one of my favorite series”— and adds comedy Palm Royale (Apple TV+) and Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (Disney+).

Pablo Iglesias, former second vice president of the Government, has seen again