Recover the ability to communicate after having lost it due to a degenerative disease. Turn objects on or off with the mind. Writing on the computer just thinking about it and even deciphering the subconscious. It sounds like science fiction, but they are realities with which the human race has been living for several years thanks to brain implants. Scientists, government representatives and senior officials of the United Nations (UN) have met this Thursday in Paris to address the ethical problems arising from these advances in neurotechnology (the branch of engineering to which they correspond), and try to make a roadmap to regulate its use as soon as possible.

“Unesco’s interest is to build the basis of an understanding of the challenges of neurotechnology from an ethical perspective,” says Gabriela Ramos, Deputy Director General of Social and Human Sciences at Unesco, the entity that organized the meeting. The biggest debate of all, according to the experts who have intervened throughout the day, is the dichotomy between development and respect for human rights. Thus, it seeks to guarantee that freedom of thought and privacy are respected without stopping scientific research that can benefit humanity so much.

“What seemed at the beginning of science fiction has already arrived. If we do not act quickly, the same thing will happen with the Internet, social networks or artificial intelligence, which got out of control”, explains the Spanish neuroscientist Rafael Yuste, professor at Columbia University (USA). In addition to being an expert when it comes to deciphering all the secrets of the brain, Yuste is also a pioneer when it comes to safeguarding the human rights compromised by this technology. In 2017, years before managing to manipulate the behavior of mice by intervening directly in their brains, the Spaniard created a neurorights foundation (The Neurorights Foundation) to promote five fundamental principles: mental privacy, personal identity, free will, equal access to technologies of improvement and protection of biases.

The risk, explains Yuste, is that the same tools that in medicine can help improve people’s lives, end up violating the information stored in the brain. “While the roadmap is beneficial, these technologies are neutral and can be used for good or ill,” she says. It would no longer only be about personal data and information such as home address, shopping habits or which political parties are followed on social networks, but also something as intimate as memories and thoughts, and in the not too distant future even the subconscious. “The same thing happens with foreign languages, at first it is easier to read them than to speak them. We have been reading the brain for a long time, there are about five or 10 years left until we are also capable of manipulating it”, adds Yuste.

Regulate to protect neurorights

Chile became the spearhead of neurorights in the world in 2021, after introducing an amendment to protect brain activity in its constitution. The reform, which was voted unanimously, recognizes the need to carry out any type of scientific and technological development “with respect for life and the physical and mental integrity of people.” On the other hand, the Chilean Congress continues to work on a bill that includes neurorights according to the advances of the Morningside Group; coordinated by Yuste and made up of 25 international specialists in neuroscience, law and ethics.

“We understand that the regulation of these technologies cannot be based on fear of technological development, but rather on an unwavering commitment to human rights. And that it is a complex task because the legislation has to leave enough space for innovation”, recalled the Chilean government’s Undersecretary for Science and Technology, Carolina Gainza, in Paris. “This is why it is important to promote a discussion informed by evidence and ethical awareness. Have an open mind to be able to imagine new possibilities that until now we have not even imagined”.

Gabriela Ramos, who has recently moderated the debate among the main international actors in this field, acknowledges that the Chilean model works; since it starts from a very basic concept: the idea that neural information should not be commercialized. “If we have a solid regulatory framework, transparency and accountability, there are no reasons to be afraid of this revolution,” explains the deputy director of UNESCO.

Currently, the Yuste group is working in Brazil, the second country that has chosen to introduce a constitutional amendment similar to the Chilean one and that will be voted on in the coming months in the Senate. Spain, for its part, published a Charter of Digital Rights, the first document of its kind in Europe, which came to light after more than a year of work. Multiple experts participated in this project, coordinated by the Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence, Carme Artigas. “There are two aspects that concern me the most in this field. First, I think it is important that we do not make the same mistake as with artificial intelligence, when we let ourselves be guided by the industry instead of the academic world”, the secretary acknowledged during her speech. “Second, the potential benefits of this research must be made more accessible, so that everyone can take advantage of these advances when it comes to health,” she adds.

The Spanish document, which lacks legal value, sets out some initial bases that will guide future technology policies. “The guidelines are a good place to start talking about it, and there are many countries and international organizations that are doing it. However, they do not solve the problem. What you have to do is really get your hands on it and change the constitution to protect the citizenry”, says Yuste.

Gabriela Ramos, UNESCO Assistant Director General for Social and Human Sciences, during the conference in Paris. UNESCO/Christelle ALIX

A market in private hands

In fact, the strong component of private investment in this type of technology is one of the factors that worries experts the most. A market analysis by the Yuste neurorights foundation has calculated that there are more than 33,000 million dollars invested in private neurotechnology projects, an exorbitant figure compared to the scarce 10,000 million that are invested in all public research projects in the brain in the world

A fundamental role in this area is played by Milena Costas, who leads the UN human rights group. Together with her team, she is working on a study on the impact, opportunities and challenges of neurotechnology, based on a questionnaire being supplied to various governments and international organizations. “The opportunities are endless. Especially in the medical field, when we talk about applications to make diagnoses and determine treatments for neurological diseases”, explains Costa. “What may be more problematic is the rapid commercialization of these technologies that are already available on the market.”

The scenario is even more disturbing if we look at the results of another study that Yuste has presented this Thursday during the Unesco conference and that will be published in September. After analyzing the consumer contracts of the 24 largest neurotechnology companies in the world—most of which are located in the United States and Canada—they have been able to verify that all companies, without exception, take control of all user neural data. “Not only do they have them, but they can do whatever they want with them. They can be destroyed, decoded, sold. And half of the companies make users pay to consult their own data to celebrate them”, says Yuste, who did not want to advance the name of these companies.

Another of the emerging concerns of scientists is the difficulty in monitoring non-invasive technology, such as video game glasses or bracelets that already have access to a lot of information about the lives of their users. “From the point of view of patients, this is perhaps the most relevant revolution. But the fact that they are external implants makes their regulation feel less urgent, and this is a mistake”, warns Yuste. In fact, the progress of more daring projects that plan to implant chips in the brain —such as the case of Neuralink, Elon Musk’s company, which has been waiting for years to test its implants in humans— is being slower, since depends on permissions from regulatory agencies.

With these assumptions, Costa insists on the need to regularize this technology thinking above all of the rights of the most vulnerable groups, such as children, people with disabilities and the elderly. “We must never forget that, despite the fact that advances may be advantageous, they cannot be accepted without further ado; sacrificing mental privacy or freedom of thought. Trying to define the red lines more precisely is not a way of limiting the growth of this technology, but a support for it to develop in the most useful way for humanity”, affirms the expert.

