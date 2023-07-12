The progress achieved by Tesla in the electric car industry, which contributed to making it the first car company worth more than a trillion dollars, is not only related to the quality and beauty of the car, but also related to Tesla’s ability to achieve a huge achievement in its charging system, which allows Tesla owners to charge their vehicles. Super fast compared to other cars.

Long time to power up

The long time it takes to charge the batteries of electric cars is one of the biggest disadvantages of this industry, as electric car drivers must leave their vehicles connected to the charger for several hours at charging stations, while Tesla car drivers can charge their vehicles through the company’s network of Supercharger stations in Record time, only 15 minutes.

Making shipping available to competing companies

For years, the network of Tesla Supercharger stations for charging cars with energy was exclusive to Tesla owners, but this situation will change in 2024, as Tesla announced that, starting next year, the network of Supercharger stations in the United States of America and Canada will become available to competing companies such as Ford and General Motors. and Rivian, with the possibility of other companies joining at a later date such as Hyundai.

What is behind Tesla’s decision?

But Tesla’s decision to open the Supercharger network, which is one of the strongest, fastest, and most widespread in America to competitors, is not about achieving financial profits, but rather hides a secret, pioneering the electric car industry, and through this step, you will be able to obtain a treasure of information related to its competitions.

Access to a database of competing motorists

Car writer Zuhair Karaki says, in an interview with Sky News Arabia, that Tesla’s decision to give up the exclusive use of one of its distinctive products in favor of its competitors does not seem to be a matter of money, but rather to obtaining the largest amount of data from electric car users, noting That while the petrol pump does not need to know anything about the traditional car except that it has become full, the electric charger, especially the fast charger, needs to communicate with the car battery to know some things related to its needs, and this is what will give Tesla the ability to reach Competitive vehicle drivers database, every time they use Supercharger charging stations.

Data reinforces Tesla’s leadership

Karaki explains that the data that Tesla will obtain is not related to the confidential technical details associated with its competitors. The data that will flow from cars to Tesla through the charging sockets is related to the state and rate of charging the battery, information about cybersecurity protocols, the identification number of the car, and the extent to which the performance of the battery changes with The passage of time, and the impact of usage patterns on it, pointing out that what has been mentioned is only the beginning. Whoever has the ability to access the battery management system can, if he wants, access information related to the engine control system, and thus Tesla will be able to obtain from its competitors. It has data of enormous inferential value, which enables it to develop its cars in a way that maintains its market leadership.

Competitors will block access to their data

According to Karaki, Tesla’s competitors are aware of what the use of Tesla Supercharger stations can cause to charge cars, and therefore they will develop some software methods that prevent access to vehicle data, considering that this matter will not be sufficient, because Tesla will figure out how to overcome software barriers, To access this data that it considers very valuable, which allows it to collect information about every strange car that is charged through its stations, as this matter will also help it know when drivers need energy, so that it can determine the best places to place new charging stations, and this It is also considered a key factor in Tesla’s long-term market dominance.

Car charge 200 miles in 15 minutes

The Tesla Supercharger network is often considered the best possible example of an electric car charging network, as it is fast, reliable and economical, and makes many long trips practical, given its wide spread, especially in America, and the Tesla Supercharger network provides the fastest charging options when it is The car far from home, it allows charging the car to travel 200 miles in 15 minutes.

There are 45 thousand chargers around the world

And through the Supercharger network, Tesla owns and operates more than 45,000 chargers in the world, of which about 20,000 are in America, or nearly 60 percent of the fast chargers in the country, as these chargers can be accessed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For comparison, while charging via Tesla Supercharger stations takes from 15 minutes to about 60 minutes, we find that the charging stations provided by Tesla’s competitors need many hours to charge the car, as this is accompanied by difficulty in finding a charging station, and this is precisely what drives its competitors. Tesla, to deal with it regarding car shipments, despite the risks of obtaining important data.

Data is like fuel for a car

For his part, technology software developer Fadi Haymour said, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia Economy”, that in addition to the financial benefits that Tesla will achieve from the decision to open its charger network for other cars, the American automaker will have the opportunity to acquire the data of its competitors, which allows She has honed her ability to learn at a faster rate, pointing out that data in today’s era is like fuel for a car.

Data that will improve the performance of Tesla cars

Highmore explains that Tesla is seeking to acquire data, knowing that it is a valuable asset that can be used to direct the manufacturing process, improve operational efficiency, and develop car operating systems in line with drivers’ orientations, especially since the company is also seeking to make self-driving cars, as this can be used Data also improves the performance of the new generation of its cars, noting that Tesla President Elon Musk has always considered data as a key to the market, as it helps in drawing conclusions and making decisions.