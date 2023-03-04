In English they call it ghosting, and in Spanish, in the absence of an equivalent term, too. It is the magic of vanishing, of leaving a message on the networks “unseen”, of abruptly disappearing with the invaluable help of technology. So ghosting and ghosting They have entered our sentimental lexicon through the front door.

He ghostingan unfortunate but convenient practice, is already the norm, inseparable from the search for a partner in apps that promote the volume of interactions and annihilate the singularity of the object of desire. We are all replaceable and disposable. That’s what the academics who observe the phenomenon in various universities around the world say. If you are looking for a partner, sooner or later it will be your turn to disappear, or be the victim of someone who dissolves abruptly and without giving explanations. Everything at once everywhere, like the Oscar nominee.

EL PAÍS has spoken with academics who are investigating the matter and reviewed the studies published on this escape strategy and this is what we have made clear:

It’s more painful than being openly rejected

This is the finding of an investigation from the University of Georgia. “In our study, two out of three participants, all young adults, had done ghosting and they had also been victims of this practice on repeated occasions. Most considered it an advantageous strategy because it was easy, it avoided confrontation and it seemed more polite to them than a hard and frontal rejection”, says Christina Leckfor, main author of the work. However, the conclusions of her study showed that the footprint of the ghosting about mental health runs deeper than open rejection. “At the end of time the memory of having suffered ghosting it was more painful than a straight break. It is very possible that those who opt for this exit are not very aware of the damage they cause to the other party”, says Leckfor, who describes the practice as a “painful break-up strategy”.

Who are more prone to ‘ghosting’?

Academics have attempted to profile the practice’s regulars, even while acknowledging that it is widespread. In the University of Georgia study, the result was truly curious: those who suffered the most from the ghosting they were also the ones who most frequently exercised it. “They tend to be people with a great need to close doors and turn the page, with little tolerance for uncertainty”, defines Leckfor, and adds: “They need firm answers, it doesn’t matter if they are correct or not, to avoid uncertain situations. And although the ghosting can leave a relationship in ambiguity, whoever exercises it puts a loud full stop”.

It is a profile that rushes and vanishes leaving the other hanging. When they do the same to him, he suffers bitterly, much more than those who do not have the urgent need for closure. This circumstance perplexed the researchers.

In this investigation of 2019, the authors identified that people with strong beliefs in destiny, those who trust that their better half is waiting for them somewhere in the world to complete them, used to dissolve their relationships with this strategy, once they decided that they were not to the right person. This work indicates that many people opt for the ghosting when they decide that a relationship is doomed and there is nothing left to do to save it.

Reasons for ghosting

In the same investigation led by Gili Freedman, a researcher at Dartmouth College, and Darsey Powell, from Roanoke College, some participants acknowledged that they lacked “communication skills to have an honest conversation, whether face-to-face, by text, or over the phone.” e-mail”. Showing their faces generated “social anxiety,” they said. Others preferred to disappear because they believed that a physical encounter could take the sexual and emotional relationship “to the next level”, and they were not interested.

Many women cited “security reasons”. 45% said that with the ghosting “uncomfortable and toxic situations” had probably been avoided. “It’s very easy to chat with complete strangers, disappearing is a way to protect yourself when a guy asks for weird things, for example, a nude photo,” confessed a 19-year-old girl. Another reason that is given is to “protect the feelings of the other” because it is wrongly assumed that disappearing without warning is more courteous than direct rejection.

Do ghosting after sex deserved a separate category in this work. Participants considered “normal” in the context of the culture of the hook up (casual sex) that if one of the parties was only looking for sex, it would disappear once it has been achieved. “After all, continuing to talk to that person could send the wrong signal that more emotional intimacy is sought,” said one participant.

A survey of the apps of Bumble dating among Singaporean users revealed that the main reason for the ghosting it was “the lack of connection”, most women said they had decided to fizzle out after something “disgusting” had been said on a first date. Other alleged reasons were “being very busy” and “avoiding an unpleasant conversation to end the relationship”.

Millennials, more ‘ghosting’ than Generation Zeta

In the Bumble survey, members of Generation Zeta showed a strong position antighosting. 69% said it was “an inappropriate practice”. In contrast, 60% of millennials had no problem unilaterally dissolving a connection without explanation if there was no chemistry on first meeting. 38% believed that it was “a normal phenomenon”. Only 20% of millennials thought the same.

Friends also do ‘ghosting’, and it’s almost worse

Christina Leckfor says that she and her team focused their work on the ghosting as a strategy to close relationships or romantic dates. However, more than half of the people surveyed spontaneously recounted an experience of a broken friendship with an episode of this nature. “To our surprise, in young adults there were no differences, it hurt as much when a partner or a romantic date vanished, closing all avenues of contact, as when a friend did.” Another unexpected area where the ghosting campa a sus wides is the selection of personnel and job interviews. After one or two interviews, many recruiters disappear, leaving the already considered candidate in suspense. A circumstance that Leckfor’s team intends to study, but that it can already advance that it is much more harmful than the typical e-mail of rejection.

More information

Who has it worse?

The answer may seem obvious, but the researchers wanted to confirm it. In the Bumble study, those who had suffered one or more episodes of ghosting they were discouraged (42%), distrustful (38%) and suspicious (34%) at their next appointment. In particular, men were less confident that things would go better on their next attempt. He Qualitative study Disappearing in the Age of Hypervisibility: Definition, Context and Perceived Psychological Consequences of Social Media Ghosting it also notes the negative consequences of this strategy.

In the short term, those who had suffered from it felt confusion and “overwhelming rejection,” all mixed with low self-esteem. Part of the problem was “the lack of clarity, not understanding why the relationship had abruptly ended,” say the authors, who described certain traits of paranoia when the affected person tried to find meaning in the situation. In the long term, these people, says the study, developed a distrust that led to their next relationships.

and those who exercise ghosting what they feel? Well, according to this work, half had some remorse and some guilt, the rest did not report any emotion. A conclusion that the researchers find consistent with other studies that have shown that the person who initiates a break experiences less discomfort than the other party. These were the first authors who put in writing that the ghosting it was already a habit.

Why does it hurt so much when someone disappears where they came from: an ‘app’?

According to Christina Leckfor, technology amplifies our availability to others, and with it the illusion of having found someone, but when it vanishes, its volatility becomes very evident. “It’s easy to text or call a friend, or a romantic partner, no matter how far away. We are so accessible and so easy to find that when someone decides to disappear, it’s heartbreaking. Most people carry their phone with them at all times, when someone is suffering ghosting, it is very easy for him to imagine how someone on the other side sees his messages and deliberately ignores them. In the age of hypervisibility, being unseen is a cheap shot.

