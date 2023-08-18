Home page politics

From: Judith Goetsch

Split

Chancellor Scholz and Nehammer pledge unity. Nevertheless, some points of contention are noticeable at the meeting in Salzburg.

Salzburg – For the first time in ten years, a German Chancellor is on a state visit to Austria: On Friday (August 18) Olaf Scholz will meet his counterpart Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) in Salzburg. Before the visit, the German government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann had stated that the talks should deal with “current security policy issues”, in particular the Ukraine war, as well as European and economic policy issues. On Friday afternoon, Scholz and Nehammer are in front of the press as “friends and partners”. Although the neighboring countries have a lot in common, conflicts are also revealed.

At the meeting in Austria, Karl Nehammer wanted to address, among other things, the border controls within the Schengen area, the Austrian news agency said in the run-up to the meeting APA reported. “Germany continues to carry out border controls with Austria, which shows that the Schengen system does not work structurally,” Nehammer is quoted as saying. The Austrian police also want to carry out increased border controls if Germany legalizes cannabis in early 2024, as is currently planned, the Austrian broadcaster reports pulse24.

Scholz and Nehammer at the meeting in Salzburg. © Barbara Gindl | dpa

Austria and Germany: a common migration policy?

The press conference on Friday afternoon is primarily about migration. The Schengen issue in particular illustrates the differences of opinion between the Federal Chancellors. While Austria, together with the Netherlands, has prevented Romania and Bulgaria from joining, Scholz is willing to agree without setting a clear date. He emphasizes that the European Union will grow for the foreseeable future. Nehammer repeatedly pointed out the special burden on Austria from irregular migration. He emphasized the importance of strong external borders for trust in the rule of law. He sees the development of “sustainable relationships with countries of origin” and cooperation with the Western Balkans as further approaches to solving the problem of European dealings with refugees.

The pressure from the external borders must be reduced and the common refugee policy must be based on solidarity, Nehammer and Scholz agree. For this it is important that European countries of arrival undertake to register refugees. Referring to neighboring Hungary, Nehammer says: “I’m not naive, it won’t be easy”. 80 percent of the non-registered refugees come from there. Nevertheless, Scholz is optimistic about the issue of solidarity between the EU countries: “We are confident that a reform that has not progressed for years will actually succeed”. The Federal Chancellors also agree on energy policy: one must get away from dependence on Russia and are already on the right track.

Side swipe at Nehammer’s Ukraine policy: Scholz criticizes Austria’s neutral stance

The Chancellors also spoke about Ukraine behind closed doors. At the press conference, Scholz emphasized the threat posed by Russia’s “brutal, illegal war of aggression” not only for Ukraine, but for all of Europe. “Everyone is welcome to help,” Scholz appealed to his Austrian counterpart. Phoenix calls this immediately after the press conference a “clear reference to the Alpine republic”. Austria has so far not participated in arms deliveries and has referred to its historical neutrality. However, Nehammer emphasizes Austria’s strength over Russia: They did not allow themselves to be blackmailed or intimidated and supported sanctions. Austria is also concerned about its own security: the country recently joined the Sky Shield Initiative air defense alliance. (Judith Goetsch/AFP)