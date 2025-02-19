Access to the university can mean An economic challenge for many studentsespecially for those with disabilities, who often face additional expenses related to their training. To guarantee equal opportunities, there are various financial aid that covers from registration to residence, transport or material expenses.

These scholarships, offered by both public and private institutions, seek not only to facilitate access to higher education, but also promote the labor insertion of a group that still finds barriers to the labor market.

Scholarships of the Ministry of Education and FP



The Ministry of Education and Professional Training offers scholarships for university students, including those with disabilities, which cover registration, residence, family income and academic excellence. They are available For degrees, masters and access courses for over 25 years in public universitiesbut do not include doctorates, own titles or specialization studies. The registration scholarship covers only the credits enrolled for the first time, while the fixed amount can reach 1,700 euros for family income, 2,500 euros for change of residence and up to 125 euros par excellence academic.

In addition to these fixed amounts, it is assigned a variable amount according to rent and the academic filewith a minimum of 60 euros in specific cases such as partial registration or end of degree work. The award process prioritizes students with the greatest economic need, guaranteeing that help reach those who require it most.

To avoid problems with the application, it is important to review the email and electronic headquarters of the Ministry regularly. Ministry scholarships They are a key resource to guarantee equal opportunities in higher education and facilitate the academic and professional inclusion of students with disabilities.

Reina Letizia scholarships

The Royal Patronage on Disability, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Rights and Agenda 2030, offers the Reina Letizia aid program. These scholarships provide Up to 10,000 euros to students with higher non -university and university education. The program covers expenses such as registration, necessary support products, assistance of a third person, displacements between the domicile and the study center, and accommodation during the academic period.

With four calls made to dateIt is expected that a new call for the 2025-2026 course is expected. Those interested can consult The official website of the Real Patronato on Disability To obtain detailed information on the requirements and the application process.

Scholarships of the Once Foundation

The Once Foundation is one of the entities most committed to the educational and professional inclusion of people with disabilities in Spain. Through different scholarship programs, facilitates access to higher education and employmentpromoting training in high -employability areas. Among its most prominent initiatives are:

The program of Scholarships Opportunity to Talent It is one of the most ambitious bets of the ONCE Foundation to promote inclusive education and equal opportunities. These scholarships are designed To promote academic excellenceinternational mobility, specialization in areas with high employability and sports training.

In addition, this program seeks to take advantage of students with disabilities, promoting their academic and researcher careerswith the aim of facilitating its insertion in highly qualified jobs.

In order to improve the employability of students with disabilities, the Once Foundation, in collaboration with the Conference of Rectors of the Spanish Universities (CRUE) and with the co -financing of the European Social Fund, launched the IX Edition of the External Practices Scholarship Program for the 2024-2025 course.

This program allows university students with disabilities to carry out Remunerated external academic practices In companies, thus facilitating its transition to the labor market.

Another of the most successful initiatives of the Once Foundation is Digital Talent Programwhich since its launch in 2019 has allowed more than 20,000 people with disabilities in digital skills.

This program aims to prepare people with disabilities in New technologies and digital economyfacilitating access to quality jobs in growing sectors.

The Scholarships of the ONCE Foundation represent a great opportunity for students with disabilities seeking quality training, access to work experiences and skills development that facilitate their integration into the labor market. For more information about specific calls and requirements, those interested can consult The Once Foundation website.

Scholarships of the Universia Foundation

The Universia Foundation, backed by Banco Santander, offers scholarships for students with disabilities equal to or greater than 33%. These scholarships are available for those who are Enrolled in grade studies, master, doctorate, own titles, specialization courses Superior, training in languages, medium and upper degree formative cycles, or formations related to languages, culture or sport.

In the last call, 200 scholarships were granted, each with an amount of 1,000 euros per year. It is expected that for the 2025-2026 course a new call will be announced. Those interested can obtain more information through their Web page.

Prevent Foundation Scholarship

The Prevent Foundation offers The nova scholarshipsaimed at students with a disability of at least 33% who are studying university degree, higher degree training cycles, postgraduate or master’s degree. In the previous call, 40 scholarships were granted, each with A amount of 2,000 euros.

These scholarships seek to encourage The training and professional development of people with disabilitiesfacilitating access to the labor market. It is expected that for the 2025-2026 course a new call will be opened. Specific details and requirements will be available in The official website of the Prevent Foundation.

Scholarships of the Adecco Foundation

The Adecco Foundation also offers scholarship programs and aid aimed at students with disabilities. Although the specific details of the amounts and requirements may vary according to the call, in the previous one of the 2024-2025 course endowed up to 2.00 euros to each of the scholarships. These scholarships usually cover expenses related to academic and professional training, including registration, materials and, in some cases, professional practices.

Those interested in the scholarships The Adecco Foundation They must consult Its official website For updated information on open calls, requirements and application procedures.

Aid of Autonomous Communities

In addition to the national scholarships, several autonomous communities in Spain They offer specific aids for students with disabilities. For example, they stand out:

Community of Madrid

The Community of Madrid offers aid aimed at university students with a recognized disability equal to or greater than 33% and that are enrolled in A University of the Region. The enrollment requirements vary according to the degree of disability:

– 33% to 49% disability: minimum of 30 credits enrolled.

– Disability of 50% to 70%: minimum of 20 credits enrolled.

– Disability greater than 70%: minimum of 10 credits enrolled.

The amount of aid It is calculated by multiplying the percentage of disability by a coefficient determined by the Community of Madrid. For example, a student with 35% disability would receive 350 euros (35% x 10 euros). Details about calls and application procedures are available in The official website of the Community of Madrid.

the Basque Country

The Basque Country Education Department offers scholarships to listen Transportation expenses of university students with disabilities and mobility difficulties. The requirements include:

– Be registered in a municipality in the Basque Country.

– Have one disability certified greater than 33%.

– Be registered In higher studies.

The amount of aid is calculated multiplying 0.29 euros for the number of kilometers made, according to the Google Maps tool. A new call for the 2025-2026 course is expected to be announced. Those interested can consult The department’s website.

To update all the news on scholarships for students with disabilities, from aid offered by the State to programs promoted by universities and municipalities, it is advisable to regularly consult the available calls. In the following link You can find updated information about the requirements, deadlines and financing options For higher education: https://www.becas.com/tipos-de-becas/becas-para-personas-con-discapacity.