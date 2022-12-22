The certainties to date are linked to a few names: Massimiliano Allegri as regards the field



A Juventus to be rebuilt. The former Board of Directors resigned on 28 November and the new one is in the process of being formed. Announcement expected in the next few days, at the turn of Christmas, with January 18 as the date of election by the shareholders’ meeting. The certainties to date are linked to a few names: Massimiliano Allegri as regards the field, with the support of Federico Cherubini, Gianluca Ferrero in the role of President and Maurizio Scanavino, appointed new general manager after his resignation, as figure of control and management of many different aspects. Which?

Representation, marketing, sponsors, litigation and even the market. In a passage of the document reported by Soccer&Finance and resumed www.ilbianconero.com, which reports some details of the contract and above all the tasks of Scanavino, in fact the parameters of action and the management possibilities of the general manager are defined with absolute precision. In detail, he will be able to “purchase and assign, definitively or temporarily, contracts concerning the sporting performances of male and female football players within the maximum limit of 25,000,000 euros with single signature and within the maximum limit of 75,000,000 euros with combined signature with the administrator delegate”. It may also “stipulate and terminate contracts for the establishment of relationships concerning the sporting performance of male and female football players within the maximum limit of 25,000,000 euros with single signature and within the maximum limit of 75,000,000 euros with combined signature with the CEO”.

And finally, it will also be able to operate on the issue of salaries, with very clear parameters, as it will be able to “stipulate and terminate contracts for the establishment of relationships concerning the sporting performance of coaches and technicians within the maximum limit of 10,000,000 euros per year with single signature and within the maximum limit of 75,000,000 euros with signature combined with the managing director”. In summary, therefore, Juve sets clear stakes on the market: possible shots under 75 million euros and salaries below 10 million per year for new signings. Maximum cap underlined at a time when it is necessary to make ends meet and return the club to sustainable management.

