He wasn’t himself when he killed Anna Scala: what Salvatore Ferraiuolo said in the interrogation to validate the arrest

On Saturday morning, the investigating judge subjected Salvatore Ferraiuolo to the validation interrogation of the 54-year-old accused of the premeditated murder of Anna Scala. To the judge, the man confessed to the crime and declared that he was not himself when he did it. His lawyers reported to Fanpage.it that their client is a frequent user of drugs and medicines.

Salvatore Ferraiuolo, the 54-year-old fisherman he is, is locked up in the Poggioreale prison accused of the crime by Anna Scala, his 56-year-old ex-partner.

The crime took place in a garage in via San Massimo a Plan of Sorrentowhere the woman was attacked from behind by the killer and stabbed to death before being stuffed into the trunk of a car.

After killing, Salvatore is escaped on his scooter and took refuge near the Colli di Fontanelle in Sant’Agnello. There he was tracked down and arrested by the Carabinieri.

In the morning of Saturday the suspect was questioned by the magistrate for the validation of the detention and during the interrogation the man has confessed of having killed Anna Scala. She also stated that she wasn’t herself when she did it.

The motive of the killer by Anna Scala

The motive that led Ferraiuolo to carry out such a heinous gesture is, as in most of these cases, passionate.

The 54-year-old did not accept the end of the relationship and he was convinced, as he had been in the past, of Anna’s infidelity.

In addition, they explained the lawyers of the suspect, the lawyers Gabriele Cimmino and Roberto Civita, it is a person with serious drug addiction problems and that even in these days of severe shock he is under the strong influence of drugs. These are the words of the lawyers to Fanpage.it:

He is a habitual drug user, he has been on drugs for several days and on Thursday he was further proven by the fact that he had not slept for practically a week, or since he had left the house where he had lived with the victim.

The crime for which Ferraiuolo will have to answer, as mentioned, is that of homicide, aggravated by premeditationfrom the relationship of coexistence he had with the victim and from the previous ill-treatment towards the same.