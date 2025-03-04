Today, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the Christian Santoral celebrates the saint of San Casimirofollowed by other names that you can consult right here.

San Casimiro, a Polish prince born in 1458, was the son of the king of Poland and was educated in the Christian faith. He distinguished himself by his chastity, his generosity with those in need and his deep devotion to the Eucharist and the Virgin Mary. He died at 26, on March 4, 1484, because of tuberculosis. It is venerated as the patron saint of Poland and Lithuania.

The Catholic Church celebrates the onomastics of some of the canonized people every day of the year. Today Tuesday, March 4, 2025 is San Casimiro and in Spain they celebrate their saint. Although today, the people called Apiano, Basino, Juan Antonio Farina, Pedro de Cava, are also known for the day.

This holiday has achieved that, at least, once a year, Christians can celebrate the day when the saint who is named was canonized. But what does this mean? Celebrate the saint It is to celebrate the exemplary life of those Christians who preceded us and who bear our name. And, although it has less and less impact on society compared to previous times, there are many who still actively enjoy this day.









Roman martyrology It is the name that receives the list from which, today all the names of the saints are obtained. This book is updated periodically, adding new saints after the canonizations made from the Vatican.

From ABC we put at your disposal the entire list of the Santos that are celebrated today on the occasion of this tradition so entrenched in the Catholic Church and that makes the saint so wide.

Today’s onomastics

