The Christian Saints celebrate today, Tuesday, January 21, 2025, the Saint of Saint Agnes of Romeamong others.

Saint Agnes of Rome is one of the most revered virgin martyrs, whose life was cut short during the persecution of Diocletian. Faithful to her Christian faith, she was convicted and executed at the young age of 12. His remains were buried on the Via Nomentana, where a basilica was built in his honor in the 4th century.

Today, they are the people who will celebrate their Saint. The Catholic Church commemorates Saint Agnes of Rome on this Tuesday, January 21, 2025. But, in addition, Augury of Tarragona, Epiphanius, Eulogius of Tarragona, Fructuoso of Tarragona, Agnes, Juan Yi Yun-il, Meinrad, Patroclus, Publius, Zechariah, the Angelicus also have importance in the today.

The saints that are celebrated today are collected in the Roman Martyrology and that is where they are officially extracted from. It is an encyclopedia that the Vatican updates to include the canonizations that take place each year.

What saints are celebrated today, January 21?

