Saint John of the Cross was born in Ávila and, after the death of his father, his family moved to Medina del Campo, where he began his studies at the School of Doctrine. Being an acolyte at the Agustinas de la Magdalena, he met Alonso Álvarez de Toledo, who sent him to the Concepción hospital to study Humanities. In 1567 he was ordained a priest and, later, he had an unexpected meeting with Saint Teresa of Jesus in the houses of Blas Medina. He was a reformer within the Order of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and co-founder of the Discalced Carmelites. After living an austere life, full of joy and devotion, he died in 1591, after having served as a confessor at the convent of the Incarnation in his hometown.

Today, they are the people who will celebrate their Saint. The Catholic Church commemorates Saint John of the Crosson this Saturday, December 14, 2024. But, in addition, Agnelus, Ares, Atheist, Dioscorus, Dróside, Elías, Folcuino, Folenino, Herón, Matroniano, Nicasio, Pompeyo, Tirso, Leucius, Callinicus, Venancio Fortunatus also have importance in the today. This festival has meant that, at least once a year, Christians can commemorate the day on which the saint who bears their name was canonized. But what does this mean? celebrate the saint It is to celebrate the exemplary lives of those Christians who preceded us and who bear our name. And, although it has less and less significance in society compared to previous times, there are many who still actively enjoy this day.





Roman Martyrology It is the name given to the list from which, today, all the names of the saints are obtained. This book is updated periodically, feeding on new saints after the canonizations carried out by the Vatican. Right here you can consult the complete list of the saints that we can celebrate today, Saturday, December 14, 2024 in reference to the Catholic tradition that has to do with Spain. Discover who are the saints you can congratulate today, at ABC.es. What saints are celebrated today, December 14? Although today’s celebration is Saint John of the Crossthe saints list is much larger so today they also celebrate their saint Agnelus, Ares, Atheist, Dioscorus, Dróside, Elías, Folcuino, Folenino, Herón, Matroniano, Nicasio, Pompeyo, Tirso, Leucio, Callinicus, Venantius Fortunatus. This is because today, December 14, is also the onomastics of: Agnello

Venancio Fortunato © Library of Christian Authors (JL Repetto, All Saints. 2007)

