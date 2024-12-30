Saint Raul of Cambrai It is celebrated today, Monday, December 30, 2024 according to the calendar of Christian saints, among other names.

Saint Raúl de Cambrai was an English monk of the Cistercian Order, known for having been a disciple of Saint Bernard of Clairvaux. In 1132, he founded the monastery of Vaucelles in France with the help of his teacher, where he served as abbot for more than 20 years. His work focused on community prayer, the study of scriptures, and the teaching of agricultural techniques. He died in 1152 and was canonized for his upright, austere life and his dedication to the reform promoted by Saint Bernard.

Today, Saint Raul of Cambraithe Catholic Church celebrates the saint of Judith, Anisius of Thessalonica, Egvino of Worcester, Exuperancio deacon, Felix I pope, Geremaro of Flay, Hermetes of Bononia, Jocundo bishop, Lorenzo of Fraxanone, Perpetual bishop, Rainerius of Vestinos, Rogerio bishop, Venustiano, Anisia. On this Monday, December 30, 2024, it is known as San Raúl de Cambrai and they are the people who will be able to celebrate this day. Right here you can consult the complete list of the saints that we can commemorate today, Monday, December 30, 2024 in reference to the Catholic tradition that has to do with Spain. Discover who are the saints you can congratulate today, at ABC.es.





The names of whose saint today Monday, December 30, 2024 we commemorate are obtained from Roman Martyrology. This encyclopedia brings together and complements new saints after their canonization. From time to time, the Vatican adds new names to the Roman Martyrology and thus the list is completed. The day of the feast of saints has its origin in our culture thanks to the christian tradition who settled in Spain. But what does it really mean to celebrate the saint? The Christian religion has taken each of the days of the year to remember (commemorate) to those important Christians who, in addition, suffered the torture of those who repudiated the Catholic faith. What saints are celebrated today, December 30? In the Catholic Church the number of saintsdue to its great history, is very high, which is why several name days are celebrated on the same day. Today, December 30, people named Judith, Anisius of Thessalonica, Egvino of Worcester, Exuperancio deacon, Felix I pope, Geremaro de Flay, Hermetes de Bononia, Jocundo bishop, Lorenzo de Fraxanone, Perpetuo bishop, Rainerio de Vestinos, Rogerio bishop, Venustiano, Anisia celebrate their saint thanks to: Judith

Anisius of Thessalonica

Egvine of Worcester

Exuperancio deacon

Felix I Pope

Geremaro de Flay

Hermetes of Bononia

Jocundo bishop

Lorenzo de Fraxanone

perpetual bishop

Rainerius of Vestinos

Roger Bishop

Venustian

Anisia © Library of Christian Authors (JL Repetto, All Saints. 2007)

