Thursday, January 9, 2025, the Saint of Saint Adrian of Canterbury among other names that are celebrated today according to the Christian Saints.

Saint Adrian of Canterbury is recognized for his work as abbot of the monastery of Nerisa in Italy and later as archbishop of Canterbury. Although he was appointed to the latter position by Pope Vitalian I, he decided to reject the appointment and dedicated himself to directing the monastic school at the abbey of Saints Peter and Paul. In that environment, he shared his extensive wisdom, both in the religious and secular spheres.

On this Thursday, January 9, 2025, the Catholic Church commemorates the saint of Águeda Yi Sosa, Eustracio miracle worker, Felano, Honorato de Buzançais, Julián de Antínoe, Basilisa, Marcelino bishop, Marciana virgin and martyr, Teresa Kim. Although today it is known for Saint Adrian of Canterbury and with which the Catholic religion pays tribute to people in Spain. Below you will find a list of the saints or saints which correspond to today, Thursday, January 9, 2025, according to our Hispanic tradition and the commemoration dates of Christian festivities, all of them related to events in the life of Jesus and the history of the church.





The saints that are celebrated today are collected in the Roman Martyrology and that is where they are officially extracted from. It is a book that the Vatican updates to include the canonizations that take place each year. This festival has meant that, at least once a year, Christians can commemorate the day on which the saint who bears their name was canonized. But what does this mean? celebrate the saint It is to celebrate the exemplary lives of those Christians who preceded us and who bear our name. And, although it has less and less impact on society compared to previous times, there are many who still actively celebrate this day. What saints are celebrated today, January 9? Although today’s celebration is Saint Adrian of Canterburythe saints list is much larger so today their saint is also celebrated by Águeda Yi Sosa, Eustracio the miracle worker, Felano, Honorato de Buzançais, Julián de Antínoe, Basilisa, Marcelino bishop, Marciana virgin and martyr, Teresa Kim. This is because today, January 9, is also the onomastics of: © Library of Christian Authors (JL Repetto, All Saints. 2007)

#saints #celebrated #today #Find #saints #Thursday #January