Saint Marcellus I was pope for a brief period in 308. His defense of the idea that lapses (those who had renounced the faith during persecutions) should do penance caused controversy. This stance led him to be denounced before the imperial court, which resulted in his banishment.

On this Thursday, January 16, 2025, the Catholic Church commemorates the saint of Acursio, Adyuto, Berardo, Danacto, Estefania, Fulgentius bishop, Furseo, Honorato of Arles, James bishop of Tarantasia, Joan of Bagno di Romagna, Leobato, Marcellus I, Melas, Odette, Otón, Pedro de Sangemini, Ticiano, Triverio, José Vaz… Although today is known for Saint Marcellus I, Pope and with which the Christian religion pays tribute to people in Spain.

The day of the feast of saints has its origin in our culture thanks to the christian tradition who settled in Spain. But what does it really mean to celebrate the saint? Catholicism has taken each of the days of the year to remember (commemorate) to those important Christians who, in addition, suffered the torments of those who repudiated the Catholic faith.









Roman Martyrology It is the name given to the encyclopedia from which, nowadays, all the names of the saints are obtained. This book is updated periodically, feeding on new saints after the canonizations carried out by the Vatican.

