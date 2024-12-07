Saturday, December 7, 2024, the Saint of Saint Ambrose among other names that are celebrated today according to the Christian Saints.

Saint Ambrose, also known as Ambrose of Milan, was born in Rome to a wealthy family. Trained in literature, law and rhetoric, he became governor of Aemilia-Liguria before being appointed bishop of Milan in 374. As a religious leader, he played a crucial role in strengthening the Church after periods of oppression and darkness. His pastoral work was reflected in the liturgical hymns that he taught to the people, and he was fundamental in the introduction of the alternating singing of the psalms in the West, a practice that endures thanks to his legacy.

On this Saturday, December 7, 2024, the Catholic Church celebrates the saint of Agathon, Antenodorus, Eutychianus, John the Silent, Martin, Sabinus, Theodore, Urban, Fara, María Josefa Rossello. Although today it is known for Saint Ambrose and with which the Christian religion pays tribute to people in Spain. Today, Saturday, December 7, 2024, there are many saints and saints that are commemorated on the occasion of this Christian tradition that is so intrinsic in our daily culture. Discover on ABC all the names of the saints that are celebrated today.





The day of the homage of the saints has its origin in our culture thanks to the christian tradition who settled in Spain. But what does it really mean to celebrate the saint? The Christian religion has taken each of the days of the year to remember (commemorate) to those illustrious Christians who, in addition, suffered the torture of those who repudiated the Catholic faith. Roman Martyrology It is the name given to the catalog from which, today, all the names of the saints are obtained. This book is updated periodically, feeding on new saints after the canonizations carried out by the Vatican. Saints of today December 7 Although today’s commemoration is Saint Ambrosethe saints’ list is much larger so today their saints are also commemorated by Agathon, Antenodorus, Eutychianus, John the Silent, Martin, Sabinus, Theodore, Urban, Fara, and María Josefa Rossello. This is because today, December 7, is also the onomastics of: Agathon

